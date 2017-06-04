Trump notes lack of guns in London attacks to make a point about gun control

Story highlights President Trump tweets that London knife attack hasn't sparked a debate on guns

Someone on Fox News makes a similar point before Trump's tweet appears

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump pointed out on Twitter that the Saturday evening attacks in London had not spurred an immediate debate about gun control because the attackers did not use guns.

After several tweets, including one offering US support to the United Kingdom and another criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Trump tweeted Sunday morning: "Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!"

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The suspects in the attacks wore fake suicide belts, and mowed people down with a van on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing others. Police said they used an "unprecedented" number of bullets to take down the attackers. Guns are heavily restricted in the United Kingdom.

Before Trump's tweet, a Fox News host made a similar point, saying, "Notice we're not having a gun debate right now, because they didn't kill with guns. They killed with knives. They killed with an ideology."

Read More