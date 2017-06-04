London attack: 8 minutes of terror and mayhem

Story highlights At least seven civilians were killed and 48 others injured, police said

The terror played out at two locations: London Bridge and Borough Market

(CNN) Attackers targeted the heart of London on Saturday night, with a white van plowing into screaming pedestrians on London Bridge, followed by stabbings in bars around Borough Market.

Police officers pursued and shot dead three attackers within eight minutes of the first emergency call, authorities said.

At least seven people were killed and 48 others injured, police said. The three attackers were shot dead by police.

Here's how the incident unfolded:

LONDON BRIDGE

