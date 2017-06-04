London: Grim determination as city faces its second attack in three months

Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Police and emergency crews carry out an investigation at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London, England, on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Armed police patrol St. Thomas Street in London, near the scene of last night's terrorist incident at Borough Market.

A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge and then crashed into a barrier.

This image from London's Borough Market shows two people lying on the road. On Saturday, June 3, a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN . A witness said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related.

People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge.

Police stand armed. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.

Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said.

People wait on Borough High Street.

Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.

Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.

Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.

A helicopter flies near London Bridge.

Buses are seen at London Bridge.

Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.

Medics ride an escalator by The Shard.

A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident.

Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge.

An armed policeman stands guard.

Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge.