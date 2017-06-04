Breaking News

London: Grim determination as city faces its second attack in three months

By Jane Merrick, CNN

Updated 12:21 AM ET, Sun June 4, 2017

Police officers on Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
London (CNN)Nearly two weeks on from the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, there was a sense in Britain that -- at least for those not directly affected by that attack -- life was slowly returning to normal.

Landmarks in London and across the UK had been on a heightened state of alert, as the country's terror threat level was raised to critical in the aftermath of the bombing.
But as of last weekend, that threat had been reduced one level down to severe, and attention was shifting back to everyday life.
On a beautiful sunny Saturday at the end of a mid-semester school holiday, London had been as busy and thriving as it always is.
This image from London&#39;s Borough Market shows two people lying on the road. On Saturday, June 3, a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident &lt;a href=&quot;http://us.cnn.com/2017/06/03/europe/london-bridge-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told CNN&lt;/a&gt;. A witness said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related.
This image from London's Borough Market shows two people lying on the road. On Saturday, June 3, a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN. A witness said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related.
People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge.
People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge.
Police stand armed. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was &quot;deliberate and cowardly attack&quot; on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
Police stand armed. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said.
Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said.
People wait on Borough High Street.
People wait on Borough High Street.
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
Buses are seen at London Bridge.
Buses are seen at London Bridge.
Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.
Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.
Medics ride an escalator by The Shard.
Medics ride an escalator by The Shard.
A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident.
A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident.
Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge.
Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge.
An armed policeman stands guard.
An armed policeman stands guard.
Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge.
Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge.
A paramedic rushes to the scene.
A paramedic rushes to the scene.
Borough Market, a popular destination for food-lovers, is packed with gourmet restaurants and old fashioned pubs centered around a vibrant food market to the south of London Bridge, right next to the River Thames and in the shadow of the UK's tallest building, the Shard.
At 10pm it was still warm enough to sit outside, and the market area and its restaurants were crowded with people.
Britain has faced terror attacks in the past -- be it from the IRA, or more recently, Islamist radicals -- and they too have come suddenly and caused sharp bursts of shock and grief.
But once the police cordons have lifted and the sirens have subsided, life has gradually, determinedly, returned to normal.
Yet this vehicle and knife attack in London is the third terrorist atrocity in the UK in the space of three months.
There will be the same grim determination, the same calls for the nation -- particularly its capital city, a repeated target for terror -- not to be cowed by fear.
Via Twitter and Facebook, Londoners have been quick to offer accommodation to those stranded in the London Bridge area as public transport and cabs became scarce -- the same sense of camaraderie that was seen in Paris, Nice, Berlin, Brussels and Manchester.
This Thursday, Britain is going to the polls in the general election. After Manchester, campaigning in the election was suspended for three days before returning, at first subdued and then with the full rough and tumble of party-political point-scoring.
While Britain still mourned for those killed and injured in Manchester, life was going on.
With Theresa May rushing back to Downing Street to chair a top-level security meeting, Cobra, in the middle of the night, campaigning will surely be suspended again, at least for a day -- although it is hard to imagine the election being delayed or suspended.
But, with six victims and three attackers dead, and over 30 people take to the hospital, these are questions for another day.
London and the UK have been shaken once again, but its people are strong.