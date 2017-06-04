Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 4, in Manchester, England. The benefit concert by Grande and other pop stars went on as planned in the UK city, which is still recovering from a suicide bombing at Grande's show there two weeks ago. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert A music fan hugs a police officer as fans leave Old Trafford Cricket Ground after the benefit concert for the families of the victims of the May 22, Manchester terror attack. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert A fan high-fives a police officer as fans leave the concert. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert People leave the stadium after the concert. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Ariana Grande performs with The Children's Choir. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Katy Perry performs. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus sing a duet. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Miley Cyrus performs at the benefit with Pharrell Williams. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Marcus Mumford performs. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert A view of the crowd in a handout photo provided by the concert's organizers. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Grande performed before a jubilant and defiant crowd in Manchester on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," Grande said. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Fans at the concert. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Officials say security was bolstered for the concert, which aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande's May 22 show. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert A strong police presence is seen outside the event. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert A litany of stars signed on for the benefit, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Manchester authorities warned that everyone going to the concert would be searched, and the presence of armed police would be visible inside and outside the venue.

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Members of the public are searched ahead of the concert. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: One Love Manchester Concert Members of the public arrive before the concert. Hide Caption 19 of 20