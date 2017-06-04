One Love Manchester Concert
A music fan hugs a police officer as fans leave Old Trafford Cricket Ground after the benefit concert for the families of the victims of the May 22, Manchester terror attack.
A fan high-fives a police officer as fans leave the concert.
People leave the stadium after the concert.
Ariana Grande performs with The Children's Choir.
Katy Perry performs.
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus sing a duet.
Miley Cyrus performs at the benefit with Pharrell Williams.
Marcus Mumford performs.
A view of the crowd in a handout photo provided by the concert's organizers.
Grande performed before a jubilant and defiant crowd in Manchester on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London.
"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," Grande said.
Fans at the concert.
Officials say security was bolstered for the concert, which aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande's May 22 show.
A strong police presence is seen outside the event.
A litany of stars signed on for the benefit, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.
Manchester authorities warned that everyone going to the concert would be searched, and the presence of armed police would be visible inside and outside the venue.
Members of the public are searched ahead of the concert.
Members of the public arrive before the concert.
Fans are given "We Stand Together" stickers as they arrive at the concert.