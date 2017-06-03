Breaking News

London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack

Updated 7:49 AM ET, Sun June 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police and emergency crews carry out an investigation at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London, England, on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Police and emergency crews carry out an investigation at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London, England, on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Armed police patrol St. Thomas Street in London, near the scene of last night&#39;s terrorist incident at Borough Market.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Armed police patrol St. Thomas Street in London, near the scene of last night's terrorist incident at Borough Market.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge and then crashed into a barrier.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge and then crashed into a barrier.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
This image from London&#39;s Borough Market shows two people lying on the road. On Saturday, June 3, a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident &lt;a href=&quot;http://us.cnn.com/2017/06/03/europe/london-bridge-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told CNN&lt;/a&gt;. A witness said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
This image from London's Borough Market shows two people lying on the road. On Saturday, June 3, a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN. A witness said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Police stand armed. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was &quot;deliberate and cowardly attack&quot; on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Police stand armed. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
People wait on Borough High Street.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
People wait on Borough High Street.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Buses are seen at London Bridge.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Buses are seen at London Bridge.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Medics ride an escalator by The Shard.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Medics ride an escalator by The Shard.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
An armed policeman stands guard.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
An armed policeman stands guard.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
A paramedic rushes to the scene.
Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack
A paramedic rushes to the scene.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
23 london bridge incident 060421 london bridge incident 060415 london bridge incident 060427 London Bridge incident 060303 London Bridge incident 060315 London Bridge incident 060323 London Bridge incident 060312 London Bridge incident 060319 London Bridge incident 060326 London Bridge incident 060321 London Bridge incident 0603 RESTRICTED22 London Bridge incident 0603 RESTRICTED25 London Bridge incident 060311 London Bridge incident 060320 London Bridge incident 060310 London Bridge incident 060309 London Bridge incident 060305 London Bridge incident 060313 London Bridge incident 060314 London Bridge incident 0603
A van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and people were stabbed at a restaurant nearby on Saturday, June 3, according to witnesses.