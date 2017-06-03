Jack O'Neill, wetsuit and surfing pioneer, dies at 94

Jack O'Neill, surfer, ocean lover, boating enthusiast, wetsuit pioneer, balloonist, and founder of the iconic worldwide surf company O'Neill, has passed away in Santa Cruz, California, of natural causes at the age of 94. Surrounded by family, Jack was as soulful and encouraging as always, reiterating his love for his family, appreciation for a life well lived, his hopes for his friends and the oceans he loved, all within the familiarity of his oceanfront home of over 50 years, with the famous waves of his beloved Pleasure Point beach lapping at his deck. #alwayssummerontheinside #ijustwantedtosurflonger

A post shared by O'Neill (@oneill) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:48am PDT