Wings of Eagles is the biggest priced winner of the Derby for over four decades.
(CNN)Rank outsider Wings of Eagles stunned the field in Saturday's Epsom Derby, winning the 238th edition of Britain's richest horse race.

The 40-1 shot, ridden by Padraig Beggy, flew from the rear of the field to edge Cliffs of Moher and favorite Cracksman in a race of changing fortunes.
Renowned trainer Aidan O'Brien now has six winners his name in the past 17 runnings -- just one off the all-time record -- but few expected Wings of Eagles to emerge victorious.
The three-year-old colt, son of 2011 Derby winner Pour Moi, is the biggest priced winner of the Derby since Snow Knight (50-1) in 1974.
"When you're riding for Aidan O'brien you don't worry about the price," Begg told broadcaster ITV. "They always have a chance!
"I don't get to sit on too many beasts like this at the races so I'm going to enjoy it."
The tale goes that during the celebrations following the inaugural running of the Oaks Stakes at Epsom in 1779, a new race was proposed. It would be named after the party&#39;s host, the 12th Earl of Derby, or one of the guests, Sir Charles Bunbury, depending on the toss.
Derby won the naming rights and the rest -- not least the Kentucky Derby -- is history.
This year&#39;s 238th edition of the Epsom Derby is worth nearly £1 million ($1.3 million) to the winning connections.
But, in the early years, drinking, carousing, gambling, cockfighting, illegal bare-knuckle boxing matches and all manner of other activities ran alongside the racing.
That didn&#39;t detract from its popularity, with the attendance swelling to around 8,000 in 1795 to 10 times that number in 1823, according to the official Epsom Derby website.
A full cross section of society still attends to this day. Queen Elizabeth II has only missed two races since 1946.
&quot;There&#39;s no occasion that gets to you like the Derby,&quot; said two-time champion Frankie Dettori. &quot;It&#39;s stressful and nerve-racking. You feel the tension, but that&#39;s a good thing -- if you arrived at Epsom and you didn&#39;t feel it, that would mean the Derby didn&#39;t matter. And believe me, it does.&quot;
This year&#39;s event takes place Saturday June 3. The Derby. The Bunbury. What&#39;s in a name?
It was the jockey's first ever ride, and the O'brien pairing of Douglas Macarthur and The Anvil had looked the more likely in the early stages, opening up a three-length lead.
They were reined in by the bookie's favorites as the race approached the closing stages, with Ryan Moore's Cliffs Of Moher (5-1) and Frankie Dettori's Cracksman (7-2) striding ahead.
But with just two horses behind him with three furlongs to run, Beggy defied the odds to burst through the center.
"Paddy Beggy is a brilliant rider" enthused winning trainer O'Brien. "He's strong, he's got a great mind and is tactically very aware.
"What can I say? An absolutely world class rider. I can't tell you how delighted we are to have him working with us. I couldn't be happier"
It's a result that means Wings of Eagles joins the ranks of Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Camelot (2012), Ruler of the World (2013), and Australia (2014) -- all O'Brien winners.
It's a win that puts Beggy in the Derby history books.
"I'd probably given up on the big days," he said. "But Aidan O'Brien, bless him, has made it happen."
