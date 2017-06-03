Smerconish: Trump withdrew from climate deal to 'throw his base a bone'

(CNN) President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement was a political move designed to "throw his base a bone," CNN host Michael Smerconish said in an on-air commentary Saturday.

"This decision was the delivery of a campaign pledge made to the 46% of voters who carried him to victory, especially in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin."

Trump's voters had "little show for their support" so far, Smerconish insisted.

Trump needed to deliver on one of his campaign promises, Smerconish said, "so he cloaked his opposition in the promise of jobs, casting our lot with fossil fuels and not with renewable energy -- all to throw his base a bone."

By joining Nicaragua and Syria as the sole holdouts on the Paris Agreement, the United States has "abdicated our leadership role and provided China with a perfect rebranding opportunity," the CNN host said.

Now, he argued, it's an open question about what America's role in the world will be.