In demand as top GOP surrogate, Pence kicks off busy summer with Iowa stop

By Elizabeth Landers, CNN

Updated 6:41 PM ET, Sat June 3, 2017

Pence announces that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had approved the State's waiver request for the plan his administration called HIP 2.0 during a speech in Indianapolis on January 27, 2015.
Pence announces that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had approved the State's waiver request for the plan his administration called HIP 2.0 during a speech in Indianapolis on January 27, 2015.
Pence, then the Republican candidate for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, is surrounded by his wife, Karen, right, and family as he addresses supporters on November 7, 2000, in Columbus, Indiana. Pence defeated Democrat Robert Rock in the race to fill the seat vacated by David McIntosh, who held the position from 1995-2001.
Pence, then the Republican candidate for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, is surrounded by his wife, Karen, right, and family as he addresses supporters on November 7, 2000, in Columbus, Indiana. Pence defeated Democrat Robert Rock in the race to fill the seat vacated by David McIntosh, who held the position from 1995-2001.
Pence and Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake talk on July 10, 2002, during the markup of the bill which would establish the Department of Homeland Security.
Pence and Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake talk on July 10, 2002, during the markup of the bill which would establish the Department of Homeland Security.
Pence, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, and Christopher Shays, R-Connecticut, walk with a bipartisan group of members during a news conference on July 22, 2004, about the release of the 9/11 Commission report.
Pence, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, and Christopher Shays, R-Connecticut, walk with a bipartisan group of members during a news conference on July 22, 2004, about the release of the 9/11 Commission report.
From left, Reps. Ted Poe, R-Texas, Mike Pence, R-Indiana, Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, attend a news conference to call for budget offsets to pay for the Hurricane Katrina relief and reconstruction effort.
From left, Reps. Ted Poe, R-Texas, Mike Pence, R-Indiana, Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, attend a news conference to call for budget offsets to pay for the Hurricane Katrina relief and reconstruction effort.
Pence speaks at a news conference on September 5, 2008, in Washington. Pence and other House Republicans called on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule a vote on energy legislation to help lower gasoline prices.
Pence speaks at a news conference on September 5, 2008, in Washington. Pence and other House Republicans called on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule a vote on energy legislation to help lower gasoline prices.
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner hands a copy of the stimulus bill to Pence after the House of Representatives voted to pass it on February 13, 2009. The bill passed the House along a strict party vote of 246-183.
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner hands a copy of the stimulus bill to Pence after the House of Representatives voted to pass it on February 13, 2009. The bill passed the House along a strict party vote of 246-183.
Pence is joined by his wife, Karen, as he carries his ballot petition signatures to run for governor of Indiana into the Secretary of State's Election Division in Indianapolis on February 6, 2012.
Pence is joined by his wife, Karen, as he carries his ballot petition signatures to run for governor of Indiana into the Secretary of State's Election Division in Indianapolis on February 6, 2012.
The three candidates for Indiana governor, Democrat John Gregg, left, Pence and Libertarian Rupert Boneham, gather after a debate in South Bend, Indiana, on October 17, 2012.
The three candidates for Indiana governor, Democrat John Gregg, left, Pence and Libertarian Rupert Boneham, gather after a debate in South Bend, Indiana, on October 17, 2012.
Pence is sworn in as Indiana's 50th governor by Chief Justin Brent E. Dickson as Pence's wife, Karen, and his family look on during a ceremony at the statehouse on January 14, 2013.
Pence is sworn in as Indiana's 50th governor by Chief Justin Brent E. Dickson as Pence's wife, Karen, and his family look on during a ceremony at the statehouse on January 14, 2013.
Pence checks off a milestone on May 29, 2013, for a new Ohio River bridge that will connect Indiana to Kentucky, just east of Louisville.
Pence checks off a milestone on May 29, 2013, for a new Ohio River bridge that will connect Indiana to Kentucky, just east of Louisville.
Pence speaks during a memorial service for former Indiana Rep. Andrew Jacobs Jr. at the statehouse on January 3, 2014. Jacobs died on December 28, 2013, at age 81.
Pence speaks during a memorial service for former Indiana Rep. Andrew Jacobs Jr. at the statehouse on January 3, 2014. Jacobs died on December 28, 2013, at age 81.
Pence speaks during the leadership forum at the National Rifle Association's annual convention on April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis.
Pence speaks during the leadership forum at the National Rifle Association's annual convention on April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis.
Pence formally announces his re-election campaign in Indianapolis on June 18, 2015. The Indiana native, whose status as a national star among conservatives was battered by an outcry over the state's new religious objections law at the time, launched a re-election campaign focused on the state's economy and improving schools.
Pence formally announces his re-election campaign in Indianapolis on June 18, 2015. The Indiana native, whose status as a national star among conservatives was battered by an outcry over the state's new religious objections law at the time, launched a re-election campaign focused on the state's economy and improving schools.
Pence delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the statehouse on January 12, 2016.
Pence delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the statehouse on January 12, 2016.
Pence joins 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Westfield, Indiana, on July 12, 2016.
Pence joins 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Westfield, Indiana, on July 12, 2016.
Pence shakes hands with Republican presidential candidate Trump after being newly selected as his vice presidential running mate on July 16, 2016, in New York City.
Pence shakes hands with Republican presidential candidate Trump after being newly selected as his vice presidential running mate on July 16, 2016, in New York City.
Pence points to the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Pence points to the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Pence introduces his running mate, Trump, at a campaign event at Youngstown State University on August 15, 2016, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Pence introduces his running mate, Trump, at a campaign event at Youngstown State University on August 15, 2016, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Pence looks on before the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, on September 26, 2016.
Pence looks on before the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, on September 26, 2016.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, left, and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence speak during their debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, on October 4, 2016.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, left, and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence speak during their debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, on October 4, 2016.
Pence runs onto the stage at a rally on October 25, 2016, in Marietta, Ohio.
Pence runs onto the stage at a rally on October 25, 2016, in Marietta, Ohio.
New vice president-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during an election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, in New York City.
New vice president-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during an election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, in New York City.
Pence listens as the President-elect speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower on December 14, 2016, in New York City.
Pence listens as the President-elect speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower on December 14, 2016, in New York City.
Trump stands with Pence at a news conference at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017, in New York City.
Trump stands with Pence at a news conference at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017, in New York City.
The vice president-elect arrives for the presidential inauguration of Trump at the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017.
The vice president-elect arrives for the presidential inauguration of Trump at the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017.
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen, and their daughter Charlotte arrive for a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life on January 27, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen, and their daughter Charlotte arrive for a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life on January 27, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Pence delivers a speech on the second day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich on February 18, 2017.
Pence delivers a speech on the second day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich on February 18, 2017.
Pence, his wife, Karen, and his daughter Charlotte lay a wreath at the International Memorial of the former Nazi concentration camp of Dachau in southwestern Germany on February 19, 2017.
Pence, his wife, Karen, and his daughter Charlotte lay a wreath at the International Memorial of the former Nazi concentration camp of Dachau in southwestern Germany on February 19, 2017.
Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 23, 2017, in National Harbor, Maryland.
Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 23, 2017, in National Harbor, Maryland.
Pence speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on March 7, 2017.
Pence speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on March 7, 2017.
Washington (CNN)Motorcycles, cornfields, pork roast and, of course, politics.

Vice President Mike Pence kicked off his summer campaign schedule Saturday by appearing at Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride fundraiser, his debut into a season his advisers believe will be very busy as he helps Republicans raise money and lends a hand to GOP candidates.
His aides vehemently brush away any talk of a 2020 presidential bid. But Pence -- who is significantly less unpopular than President Donald Trump -- is a natural on the stump and delivers a disciplined message, even repeating large sections of his stump speech from the campaign trail on Saturday in Iowa.
At the event in Boone, Iowa, Pence arrived riding a motorcycle, donning a white helmet and wearing blue jeans.
"I just couldn't have been more proud this week to be standing with the President, who chose to put American workers and American jobs first, who chose to put American energy and American industry first," Pence said. "I want to submit to you by withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump chose to put the forgotten men and women of America first, and he always will."
Next, the vice president is slated to keynote a National Republican Congressional Dinner next week in Washington. He'll also appear at a Republican National Committee event in Chicago midsummer and he'll be doing "several events" with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said a senior Pence adviser.
Pence is no stranger to hitting the road in his official capacity as vice president. Four weekends in a row in the spring, he was burning rubber as he visited Trump campaign strongholds like West Virginia and Ohio. Several of those weekends, the President hung back in Washington and Florida, visiting his Trump golf courses.
The senior Pence adviser said Iowa -- the first-in-the-nation caucus state in the presidential primary calendard -- was a natural invitation to accept when Ernst asked him to join her at her annual Roast and Ride event.
"It's certainly a pivotal state and one that we've partnered with their leaders on lots of things," the adviser said.
The Trump administration viewed the state's other Republican senator, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, as a major ally in the Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court confirmation process. Ernst has been "a partner on several things," the adviser said, and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is Trump's pick as ambassador to China.
"This is the point when the energy starts to pick up," the adviser added.
The requests have been pouring in for appearances by the vice president, according to his team, but his advisers aim for quality over quantity.
"Where will he have an impact?" one longtime adviser asked.
The answer, Pence's team thinks, will be in competitive races, such as Georgia's special election, where Republican Karen Handel is facing a heated runoff contest with Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Also expect Pence to be out campaigning with the Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate, a race that's already gaining national attention.
"We don't want to wait until next spring to weigh in on the midterms," another longtime adviser to Pence said. This person described an effort to build a "war chest" now so that there are ample funds to carry them into 2018.
Pence polls significantly better than the President. In a CNN/ORC poll taken near the end of Trump's first 100 days in office, Pence was polling at a slightly higher favorability than the President -- 46% versus 44% -- but his unfavorability was significantly lower: 39% to the President's 54%.
In his capacity as vice President, Pence will still promote the Trump administration's agenda, a spokesman said, selling its tax reform plan and attending town halls.
"It's a great way for the vice president to support the President in a deliberate way," one adviser said.
Or, as one of Pence's longtime advisers put it: "What's good for the President is good for us."
But, the adviser then added, "It's never a bad idea to build relationships."

CNN's Christian Sierra contributed to this report.