Trump touts travel ban, pledges support to Britain in wake of London situation

Story highlights Trump's tweet on the travel ban did not explicitly refer to the London situation

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to consider the travel ban's legality

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump touted his so-called travel ban Saturday in the wake of reports that people were hit by a van and stabbed in London, while also pledging assistance to Britain.

Without referring explicitly to the London situation, Trump wrote on his personal account: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Eight minutes later, he tweeted, "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump had been briefed on the situation by his national security team.

A spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence said he also has been briefed on the matter and spoke with Trump from Air Force Two.

