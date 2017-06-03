As Comey looms, Trump to focus on infrastructure

Story highlights Trump's proposal would look to rejuvenate American infrastructure

His infrastructure plan relies heavily on tax breaks and public-private partnerships

(CNN) President Donald Trump, faced with potentially damning testimony from his former FBI director, James Comey, will look to push a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with a series of White House events and a trip to Ohio, a White House official said.

Trump's plan looks to make good on a campaign promise but is also a clear attempt to offer a distraction -- albeit a less controversial one -- to what Comey is expected to say when he testifies in an open Senate hearing on Thursday. Senators have already said they want to hear more from Comey about his interactions with Trump and any potential interference Trump exerted on him regarding FBI investigations into his campaign or associates.

Trump, the official said, will start his infrastructure push on Monday with a Rose Garden speech that will propose separating all air traffic control operations from the Federal Aviation Administration. This has long been a priority of the American airline industry.

On Wednesday, the President will travel to Ohio, the official said, where he will push to improve the efficacy of inland waterways, including revamping dams and lock systems that are key to the agriculture industry.

And then on Friday -- the day after Comey testifies before Congress -- Trump will visit the Department of Transportation, where he will push for shorter review time in the way the federal government approves road and railways and other regulatory changes.

Read More