The week in politics
Updated 10:35 PM ET, Sat June 3, 2017
(CNN)It was a busy week in US politics. Take a look at the top moments in photos from May 28 to June 3.
While speaking at the White House on Thursday, June 1, President Donald Trump announces his decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate accord. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015. The agreement is intended to curb each nation's greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit the effects of global warming. The US joins only two other countries -- Nicaragua and Syria -- who are not participating in the agreement.
Protesters listen to speakers and hold up signs in front of the White House during a rally against the United States backing out of the Paris climate accord on Thursday, June 1. The protesters and environmental activists were joined by global heads of state, business executives and celebrities in condemning the United States' withdrawal from the climate agreement.
A passerby confronts demonstrators outside the White House who were assembled to show support for President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 3. Attendees of the "Pittsburgh not Paris" rally gathered to express their gratitude to the President for withdrawing from the Paris climate accord. Trump touted the decision as one that would create jobs and boost the US economy.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg talk during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday, June 2. The three have been vocal opponents of President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate accord. In a video message Thursday, Macron spoke directly to US citizens, offering scientists, engineers and "responsible citizens" a "second homeland in France." Bloomberg announced Friday that his philanthropy would pull together $15 million to "support the operations" of the United Nation's Framework Convention on Climate Change.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, second from left, joins the President's delegation meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who visited the White House on Wednesday, May 31. Kushner is back in the eye of a political firestorm after various reports regarding contacts with Russia. He reportedly sought a secret backchannel to communicate with the Russians in a December meeting with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and there are conflicting reports about his interactions with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing on Tuesday, May 30. It was the first press briefing following the President's trip abroad, and it came amidst rumors of Spicer's impending demotion or dismissal. During the briefing, Spicer sparred with reporters over accusations of "fake news."
The justices of the Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on Thursday, June 1. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch. This is the first portrait of the full bench -- the ninth seat was vacant for more than a year following Justice Antonin Scalia's death, until Gorsuch's April confirmation. The justices will hear a number of cases before recessing in July.
Pedro Paredes joins hundreds of protesters lining the balconies of the state Capitol rotunda in Austin, Texas, on Monday, May 29. The protesters gathered in opposition to Senate Bill 4, the sanctuary city legislation that was passed and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month. The new law bans sanctuary cities and punishes local governments that don't comply with immigration laws and detention requests. Things got heated between lawmakers, one of whom said he had called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the protesters.
Rep. Darrell Issa photographs demonstrators across the street from his office in Vista, California, on Tuesday, May 30. Some on social media accused Issa of hiding from his constituents, but he had spoken earlier with people in the street. Issa is one of many Republican representatives facing backlash in their home districts for voting in favor of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which would repeal and replace Obamacare. According to the newly released Congressional Budget Office score, 23 million fewer people would be insured under the AHCA.
A woman reacts angrily to an answer by Rep. Leonard Lance during a town hall meeting in Cranford, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 30. Many representatives are fielding anger from their constituents while they are in their home districts this week.
President Trump attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while visiting Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Trump spoke in remembrance of fallen soldiers and spoke of his respect for their families. He was joined by members of the military and several administration officials including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Defense Secretary James Mattis.
Christian Jacobs, 6, high-fives President Trump near his mother, Brittany, and Vice President Mike Pence as they visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Christian's father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, was killed in 2011.
Sen. John McCain looks at the Roll of Honor after a ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia, on Monday, May 29. The senator responded to Kushner's reported Russian backchannel proposal, saying: "I don't like it." McCain also blasted China and the Trump administration during a speech at the US Studies Center at the University of Sydney.