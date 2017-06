The week in politics

While speaking at the White House on Thursday, June 1, President Donald Trump announces his decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate accord. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015. The agreement is intended to curb each nation's greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit the effects of global warming. The US joins only two other countries -- Nicaragua and Syria -- who are not participating in the agreement.