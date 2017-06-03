America's half century of failure in the Middle East

Story highlights
- At 50th anniversary of the Six Day War, a US president is seeking to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians
- Aaron David Miller: While the US role can be important, achieving Israeli-Palestinian accord depends more on its respective leaders
Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.
(CNN)It is somewhat ironic that Donald Trump's commitment to cut the ultimate conflict-ending deal between Israel and the Palestinians is coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the 1967 war -- an occasion that also grimly marks a half-century of failed US diplomatic efforts to do the same.