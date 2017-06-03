Trump can't stop Comey with executive privilege

Story highlights
(CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify next week before the Senate intelligence committee, but President Donald Trump may try to stop him by asserting executive privilege. It would not work. Trump cannot use executive privilege to keep Comey from testifying about discussions that may point to potential misconduct, and that's especially true now that Trump has already made those discussions public.