Trump can't stop Comey with executive privilege

Page Pate, a CNN legal analyst, is a criminal defense and constitutional lawyer based in Atlanta. He is an adjunct professor of law at the University of Georgia, a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project, a former board member of the Federal Defender Program in Atlanta, and the former chairman of the criminal law section of the Atlanta Bar Association. Follow him on Twitter @pagepate. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify next week before the Senate intelligence committee, but President Donald Trump may try to stop him by asserting executive privilege. It would not work. Trump cannot use executive privilege to keep Comey from testifying about discussions that may point to potential misconduct, and that's especially true now that Trump has already made those discussions public.

Executive privilege is not a well-defined legal concept. You can't find the words "executive privilege" anywhere in the Constitution. It's not written down in any federal statute, and it's not part of the rules of evidence.

Executive privilege is a doctrine that has developed over time to allow a president to communicate freely with his Cabinet members and staff about national security issues and other sensitive matters without being concerned those discussions would be disclosed to Congress, the courts or the public.

In striking down a president's attempts to use executive privilege, courts have focused on the reason the privilege was being asserted -- was it to protect sensitive information in the public interest, or an attempt to hide potential evidence of misconduct? No court has ever allowed a president to use executive privilege to cover his own possible wrongdoing.