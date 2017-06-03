Breaking News

London attacks: Murderers came to my city tonight

By Kate Maltby

Updated 12:42 AM ET, Sun June 4, 2017

Police and emergency crews carry out an investigation at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London, England, on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market.
Police and emergency crews carry out an investigation at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London, England, on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market.
Armed police patrol St. Thomas Street in London, near the scene of last night's terrorist incident at Borough Market.
Armed police patrol St. Thomas Street in London, near the scene of last night's terrorist incident at Borough Market.
A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge and then crashed into a barrier.
A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge and then crashed into a barrier.
This image from London's Borough Market shows two people lying on the road. On Saturday, June 3, a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN. A witness said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related.
This image from London's Borough Market shows two people lying on the road. On Saturday, June 3, a van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN. A witness said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related.
People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge.
People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge.
Police stand armed. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
Police stand armed. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said.
Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said.
People wait on Borough High Street.
People wait on Borough High Street.
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
Buses are seen at London Bridge.
Buses are seen at London Bridge.
Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.
Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.
Medics ride an escalator by The Shard.
Medics ride an escalator by The Shard.
A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident.
A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident.
Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge.
Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge.
An armed policeman stands guard.
An armed policeman stands guard.
Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge.
Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge.
A paramedic rushes to the scene.
A paramedic rushes to the scene.
Story highlights

  • Kate Maltby: Londoners flock to London Bridge area, a resilient neighborhood, on Saturday nights
  • Whatever unfolds in the coming few weeks, it will be an uncertain time for my city, Maltby says

Kate Maltby is a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom. She writes a weekly column on politics and culture for The Financial Times and is a theater critic for The Times of London. She was on the founding team behind the reform conservative think tank Bright Blue and is also completing a Ph.D. in renaissance literature. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

London (CNN)Murderers came to my city tonight. If they were looking to sap London's lifeblood, they couldn't have chosen a more effective point of entry.

London Bridge, as its name suggests, spans the river. Borough Market, with its bustling street food carts and crowded wine bars, runs right alongside it. There is no more perfect view over the river at night; nor locale that more neatly marries the capital's millennia of history and its sharp-edged modernity.
Kate Malby
Kate Malby
The bridge itself, of course, is the star of a famous London ballad: at kids parties we sing "London Bridge is Falling Down," as if mocking the very possibility of such a seismic collapse. The bridge it refers to is an old Renaissance version -- quoted in post-Shakespearean theater. But the current bridge is concrete and steel rather than the "wood and clay" of the song, having opened to traffic in 1973. Elsewhere, structures of glistening glass have replaced ancient buildings. The Shard, Britain's tallest skyscraper, looks down from directly above London Bridge underground station.
Londoners flock to this area on a Saturday night. I'm usually in and out of Shakespeare's Globe theater; my journalist colleagues hit the restaurants after their shifts at News UK or the Financial Times. When my best friend became engaged a few months ago, we met at a tapas bar as part of the celebrations. Tonight, that bar was surrounded by armed police. It could just as easily have been us there.
Bar patrons scramble, take cover
We're still learning the full story of what happened in this vibrant part of town late Saturday evening. Police say a vehicle was used to charge at pedestrians on London Bridge -- a bitter echo of March's attack at Westminster. The vehicle drove on toward Borough Market, an extension of the London Bridge area, where three men stabbed people and were shot to death by police. Authorities said six people, not including the assailants, were killed and more than 30 were taken to hospitals.
It's no consolation, but this part of London has bled before, and risen stronger. Plague swept the area in the 16th century; its victims include Shakespeare's brother, Edmund, who is buried in Southwark Cathedral. (Tonight, police were seen sheltering under the same cathedral's buttresses). In 1768, a protest turned into a police massacre, when seven people were killed rallying in support of the radical MP John Wilkes, who had been jailed for insulting King George III. But, eventually, democracy triumphed. Wilkes was released and even became Lord Mayor of London.
The plague no longer stalks us; the mass graves of Southwark have been closed for good. All that is left of this area's bad early modern-period reputation -- when it lay just outside the city limits, just beyond the moral policing of puritan city fathers -- is the party spirit. London Bridge is still a place to have a good time.
But whatever unfolds in the coming few weeks, it will be an uncertain time for my city. A general election is due to be held on Thursday. Much will be written in the next few days as to whether Britain's anxiety over terrorism benefits Prime Minister Theresa May or her hard-left opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, who has in the past blamed UK foreign policy for our vulnerability to terrorists.
But right now, it will be time to mourn the victims. And we might also remember our city's past. Because if we do, then we will also be reminded that London doesn't succumb to plagues, tyrants or terrorists without a fight. London Bridge has not fallen yet.