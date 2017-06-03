Story highlights Kate Maltby: Londoners flock to London Bridge area, a resilient neighborhood, on Saturday nights

Kate Maltby is a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom. She writes a weekly column on politics and culture for The Financial Times and is a theater critic for The Times of London. She was on the founding team behind the reform conservative think tank Bright Blue and is also completing a Ph.D. in renaissance literature. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

London (CNN) Murderers came to my city tonight. If they were looking to sap London's lifeblood, they couldn't have chosen a more effective point of entry.

London Bridge, as its name suggests, spans the river. Borough Market, with its bustling street food carts and crowded wine bars, runs right alongside it. There is no more perfect view over the river at night; nor locale that more neatly marries the capital's millennia of history and its sharp-edged modernity.

Kate Malby

The bridge itself, of course, is the star of a famous London ballad: at kids parties we sing "London Bridge is Falling Down," as if mocking the very possibility of such a seismic collapse. The bridge it refers to is an old Renaissance version -- quoted in post-Shakespearean theater. But the current bridge is concrete and steel rather than the "wood and clay" of the song, having opened to traffic in 1973. Elsewhere, structures of glistening glass have replaced ancient buildings. The Shard, Britain's tallest skyscraper, looks down from directly above London Bridge underground station.

Londoners flock to this area on a Saturday night. I'm usually in and out of Shakespeare's Globe theater; my journalist colleagues hit the restaurants after their shifts at News UK or the Financial Times. When my best friend became engaged a few months ago, we met at a tapas bar as part of the celebrations. Tonight, that bar was surrounded by armed police. It could just as easily have been us there.

We're still learning the full story of what happened in this vibrant part of town late Saturday evening . Police say a vehicle was used to charge at pedestrians on London Bridge -- a bitter echo of March's attack at Westminster. The vehicle drove on toward Borough Market, an extension of the London Bridge area, where three men stabbed people and were shot to death by police. Authorities said six people, not including the assailants, were killed and more than 30 were taken to hospitals.

