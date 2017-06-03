The disrespect shown to Obama still rankles

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey . The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) On the day Donald Trump became president, black Americans exhaled as Michelle and Barack Obama got on that Marine One helicopter and flew away from the White House unharmed.

"Never far from the surface was the fear that some lunatic bigot might put an end to the life of this extraordinary man. Every report of a rogue police force cracking jokes about him raised concerns. Now that his presidency is coming to an end, we can heave a sigh of relief on that point, even as we worry about the efforts of his successor to eviscerate his legacy."

We accept the need to protect the president and that's as it should be. But it was still different for Obama. He took office in 2009 as the first black man to lead a country that has a history of race-based enslavement, that saw a century of routine lynchings of black men and women (and some white people who supported black civil rights) and endured high-profile killings of civil rights figures, the most prominent being the non-violent Martin Luther King Jr.

That's why when I became the first black person to serve as my newspaper's first full-time lead columnist in the heart of the South, I'd get weekly calls from elderly black residents saying they would be praying for me -- because they literally thought my life was in danger. Those fears are built upon an American history that reaches back to the curtailing of Reconstruction by violent white mobs, angry that black people had begun making gains in positions of leadership after the end of slavery. Racists in America have often taken black progress as a threat, and nothing signified that more than Obama's ascension to the presidency.

When conservatives howled about what Griffin did to a fictional Trump, it was understandable. But that they did not show that outrage about all the times and ways Obama was depicted was deeply disappointing to recall. The problem, of course, is that it is exceedingly difficult to have these discussions with those who have knee-jerk defensive reactions when reminded about these ugly parts of our history and how these events still resonate today.

Although all such portrayals should be condemned, some tap into a reservoir of racial hate that we are still grappling with more than other kinds of hate: the Southern Poverty Law Center has documented a spike in race- and ethnic-based incidents since November.

