17th arrest made in Manchester terror attack probe

(CNN) Police arrested a 24-year-old man Friday night in southern Manchester, part of the investigation into last week's suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city.

The man was taken into custody on "suspicion of (offenses) contrary to the terrorism act," the Greater Manchester Police said Saturday on Twitter.

Police said 17 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Six people, including two cousins of attacker Salman Abedi , have been released without charge. Eleven men remain in custody for questioning.

On Friday police located a white Nissan Micra in a car park of a block of apartments in the Rusholme area of Manchester that they believe could point to Abedi's whereabouts between May 18 and 22 in the lead-up to the bombing at the pop concert.

"This is potentially a significant development in the investigation," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said in a statement.