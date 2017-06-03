Londoners offer cups of tea to those affected by terror attack

London (CNN) Londoners responded in classic British fashion after a terror attack rocked their city on Saturday evening -- offering cups of tea to those affected.

"Live around the corner, can offer shelter / cups of tea (these are the only good people in this whole scenario)," Kieran Glennon tweeted.

7. Live around the corner, can offer shelter / cups of tea (these are the only good people in this whole scenario) — Kieran Glennon (@DrNightdub) June 4, 2017

Hundreds of other kindhearted Londoners offered up "cuppas," as well as spare beds and rides, for those stranded after incidents on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market left six people dead.

Lydia Hamilton, who said she lived near the site of the attack, posted on Twitter: "I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe DM me. #LondonBridge"

I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe DM me. #LondonBridge — Lydia Hamilton (@lydia_rose) June 3, 2017

Absolutely heartbreaking news from #LondonBridge. We've got a sofa bed and cups of tea in Catford for anyone who needs it. — Carrie J. Lyell (@Seej) June 3, 2017

If anyone's affected by #LondonBridge attacks and needs a sofa to crash on / cups of tea, our place is a 20min walk away. DM me — David Lawrence (@dc_lawrence) June 3, 2017

#sofaforlondon if anyone needs a cup of tea or chat we are local to London Bridge ❤️ — Rachel King (@Rachel_Sparkle) June 3, 2017

Scared, but safe at home in Tooting. If anyone's out in South London and far from home, DM. Better to be inside with a cup of tea. — Ellen C Scott (@EllenCScott) June 3, 2017

I live close to London Bridge. Get in touch if you need a safe place to stay. Cup of tea or a bed for the night. Free. #LondonAttack #Bridge — Marcus Doyle (@Marcus_Doyle) June 3, 2017

A van rammed several pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday evening, according to an eyewitness. Not far away, a stabbing rampage targeted people in Borough Market, a pedestrian area where many people were out at restaurants and bars.

