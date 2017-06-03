London terror attacks: What we know and don't know

(CNN) Six people were killed in a terror attack in London late Saturday before police shot dead three attackers, the Metropolitan police said early Sunday morning.

The mayhem started when a van careered into pedestrians on London Bridge, and ended when police swarmed and killed three attackers said to be wearing what were later found to be fake suicide vests.

At least 48 people were taken to hospitals, London Ambulance tweeted.

Here's what we know, and the questions still being asked.

What we know

