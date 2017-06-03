London Bridge: Police declare terror incidents at two locations

(CNN) Police in London were dealing with what appeared to be a coordinated terror attack on at least two locations late Saturday night, after a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and a knife attack was reported in a cafe nearby.

Eyewitnesses reported panic in the vicinity of the attacks, close to a major transport hub and in an area packed with restaurants and bars.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said authorities were dealing with a "terrible incident" and London's Metropolitan Police Service said incidents at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market were being treated as terrorism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.

Latest developments

• Vehicle attack on London Bridge: Eyewitnesses said a van careered across London Bridge at about 10:30 p.m., knocking over several pedestrians.

• Stabbings at Borough Market: A man with a "massive knife" entered a restaurant at nearby Borough Market, just south of the bridge, stabbing two people inside, another eyewitness told CNN.

• Metropolitan police statement: London's police service said both incidents were being treated as terrorism. Armed officers responded and shots were been fired, police said. A reported third incident at Vauxhall, a few miles west, was not connected.

• British Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street: In a statement, she said a "terrible incident" in London was being treated as "potential act of terrorism." She will chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee Sunday.

• US President Donald Trump reacts: The President was briefed by the national security team, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. Trump tweeted: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!

Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe People run down Borough High Street in London on Saturday, June 3, near the London Bridge. A van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down the bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN . A witness also said two people were stabbed at nearby Borough Market. London police are treating both incidents as terror-related. Hide Caption 1 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Police stand armed. Hide Caption 2 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Police officers and emergency personnel attend to an injured person. Hide Caption 3 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe People wait on Borough High Street. Hide Caption 4 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street. Hide Caption 5 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions. Hide Caption 6 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge. Hide Caption 7 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe A helicopter flies near London Bridge. Hide Caption 8 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Buses are seen at London Bridge. Hide Caption 9 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Police make their way down Borough High Street, near London Bridge. Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside. Hide Caption 10 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Medics ride an escalator by The Shard. Hide Caption 11 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe A policeman talks with people near the site of the London Bridge incident. Hide Caption 12 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Police officers respond to the incident at London Bridge. Hide Caption 13 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe An armed policeman stands guard. Hide Caption 14 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe Emergency personnel arrive at London Bridge. Hide Caption 15 of 16 Photos: Police: 'Terror incidents' at London Bridge, nearby cafe A paramedic rushes to the scene. Hide Caption 16 of 16

The attack began at about 10.30 p.m. local time. A witness on the bridge told CNN the van mowed down pedestrians as it sped south across the bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway.

Another witness, who was in the cafe, said a man with a "massive knife" entered the restaurant at Borough Market, just south of the bridge, and stabbed two people inside. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police then arrived at the scene, the witness said. The condition of the stabbed people was not known.

Mark Roberts, the witness on the bridge, said the van was traveling south across the River Thames at a high rate of speed and was swerving as it struck several people, knocking one person "about 20 feet into the air."

The van swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said.

Police officers and members of the emergency services attend to a person injured in an apparent terror attack on London Bridge.

"Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving," he said. "It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people."

Roberts said he heard what sounded like gunshots about 10 minutes later. He estimated 100 people were on the bridge at the time, fewer than earlier in the night because it was getting late.

"I froze, to be honest," Roberts said. "As I was thinking ... which direction should I run, the van swerved across the other side of the bridge from me."

The cafe stabbing occurred in Borough Market, a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.

A witness said they were in the front of Elliot's Cafe when a large group of people started running up the street from Borough Market.

"Someone said, 'What is going on?' and one of the people running said, 'There is a man with a knife up there and he is coming this way.' There was complete panic as everyone ran to the back of the restaurant and crouched down trying to hide themselves from view," the witness said.

"A man suddenly appeared in the restaurant with a massive knife -- some people in the restaurant believe there may have been another man -- but it was so chaotic it was hard to tell," the witness said.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant, the witness said.

Police activity spread throughout the Borough Market area. Officers rushed into Katzenjammers bar and ordered people to sit on the floor, patron Paul Connell told CNN.

"The police were absolutely brilliant, they came in and explained the situation," he said. " Armed police came in. They told us to remain on the floor but to stay calm. We were eventually led out of the bar and some kind people working in a hotel let us come in to use the bathroom and to give us water."

The US embassy in London tweeted: "Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates."

At 11:44 p.m., Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers were also responding to reports of an "incident" in the Vauxhall area, about 2.5 miles southwest of Borough Market, also on the south side of the Thames.

London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.

Mayor Khan said the incident was still unfolding. "We don't yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Saturday's incidents also come more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people.

After ramming the car into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.