London Bridge incident: Live updates

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 6:42 PM ET, Sat June 3, 2017

Witness: Van hit pedestrians on bridge
(CNN)A van mowed down pedestrians as it swerved back and forth across London Bridge in the British capital on Saturday night, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN.

"Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving," Mark Roberts said. "It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people."
London's Metropolitan Police said there was also an incident on a road near the bridge. A witness told CNN at least two people were stabbed there.