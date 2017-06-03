7 dead, dozens hurt after blasts rock Kabul protester's funeral

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Seven people were killed and 119 others wounded Saturday as explosions erupted during the funeral of a protester killed in the Afghan capital a day earlier in anti-government demonstrations, a Health Ministry spokesman told CNN.

"Three big bangs" went off at the funeral of Salem Izadyar, the son of Mohammad Alam Izadyar, the first deputy chairman of the Afghan Senate, a witness told CNN.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani quickly condemned Saturday's "outrageous attack on mourners burying the martyred," he said on Twitter. "The country is under attack. We must be strong and united."

Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah is safe and sound. He is unharmed in the explosions at the funeral ceremony in #Kabul this afternoon.

The Taliban denied involvement in the funeral attack, according to a statement.

Lawmakers and high-profile government officials attended the funeral. The government's chief executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, tweeted that he was not harmed.

Salem Izadyar died at a hospital after he was injured Friday in anti-government protests in Kabul, Afghan media reported.

The uptick in violence this week coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a period marked by both fasting and contemplation. The Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed at least 18 people in eastern Afghanistan last Saturday at the start of the holy period.

'Too much civilian suffering'

Injured men gather in the back of a pickup truck after the Saturday blasts.

"The genuine anger expressed by the protesters, many of whom suffered the loss of family and friends, is fully understandable," Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, said Friday in a statement.

"But this tragic week has already added too much civilian suffering to Afghanistan, and further violence will not solve any problems," he said.

The violence comes as a regional summit is scheduled for Tuesday in Afghanistan to promote peace, security and reconciliation. The effort is dubbed the Kabul Process , and representatives from 21 nations have been invited, according to local news reports.

The conference will be a "visible reminder to all those who seek to harm Afghanistan that the Afghan people are never alone," US ambassador to Afghanistan Hugo Llorens said.