6 dead, 87 hurt after blasts rock Kabul protester's funeral

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Six people were killed and 87 others hurt Saturday as explosions erupted during the funeral of a protester killed here a day earlier in anti-government demonstrations, a Health Ministry spokesman told CNN.

"Three big bangs" went off at the funeral of Salem Izadyar, the son of Mohammad Alam Izadyar, the first deputy chairman of the Afghan Senate, a witness told CNN.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani quickly condemned Saturday's attack.

"Pres @ashrafghani condemns the outrageous attack on mourners burying the martyred," he said on Twitter. "The country is under attack. We must be strong and united."

Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah is safe and sound. He is unharmed in the explosions at the funeral ceremony in #Kabul this afternoon. — Dr. Abdullah (@afgexecutive) June 3, 2017

The Taliban denied involvement in the funeral attack, according to a statement.

