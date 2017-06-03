6 dead, 87 hurt after blasts rock Kabul protester's funeral

Story highlights
- A senator's son was killed Friday in anti-government protests
- The Taliban denies responsibility for explosions at his funeral
Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)Six people were killed and 87 others hurt Saturday as explosions erupted during the funeral of a protester killed here a day earlier in anti-government demonstrations, a Health Ministry spokesman told CNN.
"Three big bangs" went off at the funeral of Salem Izadyar, the son of Mohammad Alam Izadyar, the first deputy chairman of the Afghan Senate, a witness told CNN.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani quickly condemned Saturday's attack.
"Pres @ashrafghani condemns the outrageous attack on mourners burying the martyred," he said on Twitter. "The country is under attack. We must be strong and united."
The Taliban denied involvement in the funeral attack, according to a statement.
The government's chief executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, tweeted that he was not harmed.
Salem Izadyar died at a hospital after he was injured Friday in anti-government protests in Kabul, Afghan media reported.
Incensed over the Wednesday suicide attack that left 90 dead in Kabul's diplomatic zone, Afghans took to the streets Friday to demand the government's resignation. At least four people died in the protests as demonstrators hurled stones and Afghan police fired bullets into the air in an attempt to disperse crowds.