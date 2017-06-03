Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week.
Where thousands cross the US-Mexico border on foot daily
While President Donald Trump is pushing forward with plans to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, tens of thousands of people are legally crossing the border between the two countries each day on foot. (By Rosalina Nieves)
New York's most stylish sexagenarian on fashion and spirituality
Dressing for the occasion is the single most important element of Tziporah Salamon's day-to-day life. (By Isabel Slone, photographs by Landon Nordeman)
The perils and glory of 64 years at the top of the world
Sixty-four years ago on Monday, Tenzing Norgay, who's also known as Sherpa Tenzing, and Sir Edmund Hillary became the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain. (By Manveena Suri and Joshua Berlinger)
Crossing the world's deadliest border
While covering the migrant crisis, Getty Images photographer Chris McGrath witnessed a dramatic rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photographs by Chris McGrath/Getty Images, Story by Kyle Almond)
From the Opinion section:
LeBron James taught a master class on racism in America, past and present
Peniel Joseph writes on LeBron James and what it says about racial progress on the eve of NBA finals that authorities are investigating possible hate vandalism against such an important and outspoken figure.
James C. Moore: America, don't be like Texas
Texas has deep roots when it comes to political shenanigans, but this legislative session may have broken new ground, says longtime Texas reporter James C. Moore.
700 million children grow up too soon, says former second lady
Jill Biden and Carolyn Miles of Save the Children write that every child deserves a real childhood.