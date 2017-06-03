Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 7:30 AM ET, Sat June 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week.

Where thousands cross the US-Mexico border on foot daily

While President Donald Trump is pushing forward with plans to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, tens of thousands of people are legally crossing the border between the two countries each day on foot. (By Rosalina Nieves)

New York's most stylish sexagenarian on fashion and spirituality

Dressing for the occasion is the single most important element of Tziporah Salamon's day-to-day life. (By Isabel Slone, photographs by Landon Nordeman)
Read More

The perils and glory of 64 years at the top of the world

Sixty-four years ago on Monday, Tenzing Norgay, who's also known as Sherpa Tenzing, and Sir Edmund Hillary became the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain. (By Manveena Suri and Joshua Berlinger)

Crossing the world's deadliest border

While covering the migrant crisis, Getty Images photographer Chris McGrath witnessed a dramatic rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photographs by Chris McGrath/Getty Images, Story by Kyle Almond)

From the Opinion section:

LeBron James taught a master class on racism in America, past and present

Peniel Joseph writes on LeBron James and what it says about racial progress on the eve of NBA finals that authorities are investigating possible hate vandalism against such an important and outspoken figure.

James C. Moore: America, don't be like Texas

Texas has deep roots when it comes to political shenanigans, but this legislative session may have broken new ground, says longtime Texas reporter James C. Moore.

700 million children grow up too soon, says former second lady

Jill Biden and Carolyn Miles of Save the Children write that every child deserves a real childhood.