Man sought in Laredo death killed in shootout; 3 officers injured

(CNN) Three police officers were hospitalized Friday after a man wanted for questioning in a Laredo, Texas, homicide, was killed in a shootout.

Police were looking for 50-year-old Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez after finding his girlfriend dead in her Laredo apartment earlier in the day. Police issued an alert to law enforcement for Rodriguez and his vehicle late Friday afternoon.

Police spokesman Joe Baeza says officers spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store shortly after the alert was issued. The officers approached and the man opened fire, police said.

Other officers responded, with gunfire eventually striking the man.

When the smoke cleared, three officers and the man were taken to local hospitals. Rodriguez died from his injuries.

Read More