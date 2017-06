President Trump wants to take the fight for his travel ban to the Supreme Court . In court filings, the Trump administration asked the high court to let the proposed ban -- which would block travelers from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US -- go into effect. The travel ban's taken it on the chin in the lower courts , where judges have ruled for a nationwide halt to it. The justices will likely ask for a response from the ban's challengers, so it's not certain when the Supremes will take action on this. Team Trump has argued the ban is necessary for national security, but critics have said it's just discrimination against Muslims.