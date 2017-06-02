Breaking News

5 things you can do about climate change

By Tricia Escobedo and Liz Landau, CNN

Updated 1:46 PM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

The consequences of climate change go far beyond warming temperatures, which scientists say are melting the polar ice caps and raising sea levels.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Melting polar ice caps
In the coming decades climate change will unleash megadroughts lasting 10 years or more, according to a new report by scholars at Cornell University, the University of Arizona and the U.S. Geological Survey. We're seeing hints of this already in many arid parts of the world and even in California, which has been rationing water amid record drought. In this 2012 photo, a man places his hand on parched soil in the Greater Upper Nile region of northeastern South Sudan.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Drought
There's not a direct link between climate change and wildfires, exactly. But many scientists believe the increase in wildfires in the Western United States is partly the result of tinder-dry forests parched by warming temperatures. This photo shows a wildfire as it approaches the shore of Bass Lake, California, in mid-September.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Wildfires
Scientists say the oceans' temperatures have risen by more than 1 degree Fahrenheit over the last century. It doesn't sound like much, but it's been enough to affect the fragile ecosystems of coral reefs, which have been bleaching and dying off in recent decades. This photo shows dead coral off the coast of St. Martin's Island in Bangladesh.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Coral reefs
A U.N. panel found in March that climate change -- mostly drought -- is already affecting the global agricultural supply and will likely drive up food prices. Here, in 2010, workers on combines harvest soybeans in northern Brazil. Global food experts have warned that climate change could double grain prices by 2050.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Food prices
Are you sneezing more often these days? Climate change may be to blame for that, too. Recent studies show that rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels promote the growth of weedy plant species that produce allergenic pollen. The worst place in the United States for spring allergies in 2014, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America? Louisville, Kentucky.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Pollen allergies
Climate change has not been kind to the world's forests. Invasive species such as the bark beetle, which thrive in warmer temperatures, have attacked trees across the North American west, from Mexico to the Yukon. University of Colorado researchers have found that some populations of mountain pine beetles now produce two generations per year, dramatically boosting the bugs' threat to lodgepole and ponderosa pines. In this 2009 photo, dead spruces of the Yukon's Alsek River valley attest to the devastation wrought by the beetles.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Deforestation
The snows capping majestic Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, once inspired Ernest Hemingway. Now they're in danger of melting away altogether. Studies suggest that if the mountain's snowcap continues to evaporate at its current rate, it could be gone in 15 years. Here, a Kilimanjaro glacier is viewed from Uhuru Peak in December 2010.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Mountain glaciers
Polar bears may be the poster child for climate change's effect on animals. But scientists say climate change is wreaking havoc on many other species -- including birds and reptiles -- that are sensitive to fluctuations in temperatures. One, this golden toad of Costa Rica and other Central American countries, has already gone extinct.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Endangered species
It's not your imagination: Some animals -- mostly birds -- are migrating earlier and earlier every year because of warming global temperatures. Scholars from the University of East Anglia found that Icelandic black-tailed godwits have advanced their migration by two weeks over the past two decades. Researchers also have found that many species are migrating to higher elevations as temperatures climb.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Animal migration
The planet could see as many as 20 more hurricanes and tropical storms each year by the end of the century because of climate change, according to a 2013 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. This image shows Superstorm Sandy bearing down on the New Jersey coast in 2012.
Photos: 11 ways climate change affects the world
Extreme weather
A version of this article first published in 2014.

(CNN)There's been a lot of fallout over US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the international Paris climate accord, which has been endorsed by nearly 200 countries.

It's not a huge surprise: the populist, anti-elite American leader promised he would do just that during his presidential campaign -- although foreign and business leaders had appealed to him to stay in the pact.
Climate change isn't something in the far-off future: It's a potentially disastrous reality that's already starting to have effects that are expected to worsen, experts say.
2 degrees: key to climate change
So, while global leaders determine the fate of the Paris agreement, here are five things you can do right now to help stem the effects of climate change:

Make small changes at home

It might not seem like much, but there are a few things you can do around your home to limit your family's greenhouse gas emissions -- according to the US Environmental Protection Agency -- and it could save you money, too.
Take a look around your home: What are the five most common lights you use? If you change those bulbs to compact fluorescent light bulbs, they'll use less energy and help reduce your impact on the environment.
Can psychology influence the way we recycle?
Can psychology influence the way we recycle?
Heating and cooling your home also contributes to your carbon footprint. Replacing that old thermostat with a programmable thermostat allows you to turn off the heating or A/C when you're not home. Programmable thermostats cost as little as $20 -- but can shave hundreds off your energy bill.
Want to reduce your water waste? Start by replacing that old toilet with one that uses less water. The EPA says toilets account for nearly 30% of the average home's indoor water use.
And, of course, make sure you're involved in your local recycling program.

Be greener at the office

Don't abandon your earth-friendly habits once you get to the workplace. If you have a desk job, there are plenty of things you can do to reduce your emissions at the office. Start by powering down your computer and other office equipment when you're not using them.
Consider whether that upcoming business trip is really necessary. Can you accomplish what you need in a video conference? That's a more earth-friendly alternative.
And even the little things, like walking a little farther to toss that drink can in the recycling bin, can go a long way.

Change how you get around

If you live in a city, check out your public transportation options -- even if it's just one day a week. And if you live close to your job, why not bike or walk to work? It could even save you money on a costly gym membership.
This talking, self-driving bus is coming
This talking, self-driving bus is coming
No matter where you live, there may be carpooling options. Get on your neighborhood social feed and see if you live near someone who works in the same part of town. That could also save a lot of money in gas.
When you do drive, make sure you're not spending more than 30 seconds idling and go easy on the gas pedal and brakes. Also, check your tire pressure on a regular basis. That can really improve your gas consumption rate.

Get informed

The most powerful way the average person can combat climate change is to become informed about it, says J. Marshall Shepherd, former president of the American Meteorological Society and professor at the University of Georgia.
"Obviously, it makes sense for people to be as efficient and green as possible in their thinking on a day-to-day basis," he said. "But where I think the biggest impact that individuals can have is: Becoming climate literate."
The reality of climate change
If you educate yourself about what's going on with climate change and what can be done about it, you can make more informed choices when it comes time to vote for the people with the power to make big decisions.
"Where the biggest impacts on our planet will be, will come from large-scale policy changes and solutions that are influenced by who's in office," he said.
Only read trusted and verified sources of information about climate change, Shepherd said. He recommends the websites climate.gov and Climate Central (of which he is a board member) for essential facts and resources.
Beyond reading up on the issues, you can still do a small part to influence the big environmental picture.

Get involved and educate others about the big picture

Your green strategies in your daily life can have a small impact, but the whole planet has to be on board for dealing with climate change in order to instigate global effects. Even if everyone in the United States reduced their emissions, other countries that continue to dump carbon dioxide into the air would still contribute to warming temperatures and rising sea levels.
Spread the word about climate change and educating people. The EPA recommends that students give presentations on climate change and encourage their institutions to increase energy efficiency.
US mayors, governors vow to stick with Paris accord
US mayors, governors vow to stick with Paris accord
Find out if your community has a climate action plan. There may be ways you can contribute to local efforts to be greener and adapt to potential changes that a warming world would bring.
Bottom line: if you arm yourself with correct information, you can make informed choices that could affect your community and the planet at large.