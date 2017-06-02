Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" In May 2017, Novak Djokovic parted ways with his entire coaching team in a bid to rediscover his "winning spark." Scroll through the gallery to see who has been part of the Serb's coaching team over the years. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Nikola Pilic (1999-2003) – A French Open finalist in 1973, Nikola "Niki" Pilić went on to become the first captain to win the David Cup trophy for three different nations. The Croatian coached a teenage Djokovic at his tennis academy in Oberschleissheim, Germany. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Dejan Petrovic (2004-2005) – Djokovic was coached by Dejan Petrović from the age of 16, moving over 200 places up the rankings into the ATP top 100 inside a year. Petrović, an Australian-born Serb, also coached 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic from 2014 to 2015. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Riccardo Piatti (2005-2006) – Italian tennis coach Riccardo Piatti divided his time between working with Djokovic and former world No. 3 Ivan Ljubičić. Despite only coaching Djokovic until the Serb was 18, Piatti claimed he always knew his protege was destined for greatness because he "battled so hard." Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Marián Vajda (2006-2017) – Former Czechoslovakia tennis player Marián Vajda coached Djokovic for over a decade, guiding his charge to 12 grand slam titles. The two parted ways in May 2017 as Djokovic sought "shock therapy" and a fresh direction ahead of the French Open. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Mark Woodforde (2007) – Alongside Vajda, Djokovic worked with Australian 12-time grand slam doubles champion Mark Woodforde during the spring hard-court season in 2007, honing his volleys and net play. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Todd Martin (2009-2010) – With his first major under his belt -- the 2008 Australian Open -- Djokovic turned to American former world No. 4 in the summer of 2009. The pairing ceased when the Serb lost his opening match of the Miami Masters after Martin had tried and failed to rejuvenate the Djokovic serve. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (2009-2017) – Djokovic hired German fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch (R) in the spring of 2009 having identified conditioning as a weakness in his game. The two worked together until May 2017. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Igor Četojević (2010-2011) – The most transformational figure in Djokovic's illustrious career was arguably not a coach but a nutritionist. Dr. Igor Cetojevic instructed the Serb to undertake a gluten-free diet, immediately alleviating his breathing problems and bringing spectacular results. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" Boris Becker (2013-2016) – Djokovic appointed six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker head coach in December 2013, citing him as a "true legend." It would become a fruitful partnership, with Djokovic winning six major titles in three years. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: From nutritionists to "super coaches" 'The time of our life' – They ended their arrangement in December 2016, capping a tumultuous year for Djokovic, who released a statement saying: "I will make all future decisions." Becker, in the aftermath of the announcement, posted on Twitter: "Thank you! We had the time of our life." Hide Caption 11 of 12