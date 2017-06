Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, goes up for a shot against Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1. Durant scored a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, who opened the Finals with a dominating 113-91 victory in Oakland, California. The teams will face off again on Sunday, June 4.

Photos: NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Oracle Arena is packed for Game 1. This is the third season that the Cavaliers and the Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals. Golden State won the title in 2015, but Cleveland won last year.