NBA Finals: Warriors take Game 1 in Finals blowout
Updated 11:12 AM ET, Fri June 2, 2017
NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, goes up for a shot against Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1. Durant scored a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, who opened the Finals with a dominating 113-91 victory in Oakland, California. The teams will face off again on Sunday, June 4.
NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors
Oracle Arena is packed for Game 1. This is the third season that the Cavaliers and the Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals. Golden State won the title in 2015, but Cleveland won last year.
NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors
James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but he also had a game-high eight turnovers.
NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors
Golden State's Klay Thompson competes with James for a loose ball.
NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors
Rapper Jay Z was one of many celebrities watching Game 1.
NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors
James goes up for a layup.
See highlights from each game of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Golden State Warriors for the third consecutive year.