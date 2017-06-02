Breaking News

NBA Finals: Warriors take Game 1 in Finals blowout

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, goes up for a shot against Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1. Durant scored a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, who opened the Finals with a dominating 113-91 victory in Oakland, California. The teams will face off again on Sunday, June 4.
Oracle Arena is packed for Game 1. This is the third season that the Cavaliers and the Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals. Golden State won the title in 2015, but Cleveland won last year.
James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but he also had a game-high eight turnovers.
Golden State's Klay Thompson competes with James for a loose ball.
Rapper Jay Z was one of many celebrities watching Game 1.
James goes up for a layup.
See highlights from each game of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Golden State Warriors for the third consecutive year.