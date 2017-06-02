Breaking News

NBA Finals: Warriors take Game 1 in Finals blowout

Updated 10:28 AM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward LeBron James, right, goes up for a shot against Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 1, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 113-91 in the first game of the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/01/sport/2017-nba-finals-historical-significance/&quot;&gt; NBA Finals&lt;/a&gt;. They face off again on Sunday, June 4.
Oracle Arena in Oakland is packed for the first game of the NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland.
Golden State power forward James Michael McAdoo, right, play&#39;s defense against James during the game&#39;s first half.
Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson, left, and James go for a loose ball.
Jay Z watches NBA Finals action between Golden State and Cleveland at Oracle Arena on June 1.
James, who scored 28 points, goes up for a layup in the first game against Golden State.
See highlights from each game of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Golden State Warriors for the third consecutive year.