Senators on publishing spree create new library of Congress

In the last year, another wave of senators -- many of whom likely have loftier offices in mind -- have added book author to their resume. Here's a look at their latest offerings.

Release date: May 30

The back story: This is not the Minnesota Democrat's first book. The "Saturday Night Live" alum has now written a total of seven books, dating back to his first book published in 1992 titled "I'm Good Enough, I'm Smart Enough, and Doggone It, People Like Me! Affirmations by Stuart Smalley."

His latest book is a memoir, following Franken's rise from comedian to elected official.

Franken has a whole chapter in the book -- called "Sophistry" -- dedicated to his fellow Sen. Ted Cruz (and their ongoing beef). A line from the chapter reads: "Here's the thing you have to understand about Ted Cruz: I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz." On "Anderson Cooper 360" on Tuesday, Franken said Cruz is like the "toxic guy in an office, the guy who microwaves fish."

Cruz is not too pleased. In an interview with Politico , Cruz called Franken "obnoxious and insulting" for writing about him.

An excerpt of the chapter circulated on Twitter ahead of the book's release.

Franken has also been asked whether he's considering a 2020 run for the White House. He told Cooper while such talk is "flattering," he's only planning on seeking a third term in Senate.

Sen. Mike Lee

Book title: "Written Out of History: The Forgotten Founders Who Fought Big Government"

Release Date: May 30

The back story: As the title suggests, Lee's book delves deeper into the "forgotten founders," including Aaron Burr, Mercy Otis Warren and Canasatego.

This is the Utah Republican's fourth book following the release of "Our Lost Constitution: The Willful Subversion of America's Founding Document" in 2015.

What people are talking about: That "Hamilton" connection.

In the book (of which Politico published an excerpt ), Lee touches on how creative storytellers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (behind the hit Broadway show "Hamilton") have "breathed life into stories we thought we knew." However, "even with their newfound fashionability, the founders remain widely misunderstood." Lee points out that some like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used Hamilton as a mascot, backing that with lyrics from the musical. But Lee writes Hamilton was "one of the most fervent advocates of a robust national government."

"It's understandable why progressives would imagine Hamilton as their partisan, Big Government comrade," Lee writes. "But this understanding of Hamilton is based on a deeply distorted image of him. Call it the 'Hamilton Effect': Twisting history to suit one's ends, willfully ignoring and ultimately erasing it when it stands in your way."

Sen. Ben Sasse

Book title: "The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis -- and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance"

Release Date: May 16

Unlike most other books by politicians, Sasse's focus is not on himself, nor is it about politics. Instead, the Nebraska Republican gives readers advice on how to raise children well. As The Daily Beast put it: "There's no glossy photo of him on the cover staring meaningfully into the future, and no easy bromides inside."

In its first week, Sasse's book has ranked No. 4 on The New York Times' bestseller list. According to Nielsen Bookscan data, the senator's book is pretty popular, selling about 14,000 copies in its first few days.

"It's #PianoRecital night. Livetweeting likely, despite the constant negative press covfefe," the frequent critic of President Donald Trump tweeted, poking fun at the President's now-deleted tweet that caused a stir Wednesday after it was posted.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Book title: "This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class"

Release Date: April 18

Warren's 12th book, which made The New York Times' bestseller list, analyzes why the middle class in America is "under siege and how we can win the fight to save it."

What people are talking about: There is heavy speculation that Warren has plans to run for president in 2020. However, in an interview with Chelsea Handler, she said she's focused on her role in Senate.

"I'm not running for president, I am running for the Senate in 2018," she said.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Book title: "Captured: The Corporate Infiltration of American Democracy"

Release Date: February 21

This is the Rhode Island Democrat's second book. It digs into the influence corporate money has on American Politics. (Fun fact: It's apparently one of the books on Franken's night stand).