Trump administration returning Senate torture report

(CNN) The CIA and director of national intelligence will return their copies of the Senate intelligence committee's massive 6,700-page report on the CIA's interrogation and detention program under the George W. Bush administration, a Senate aide confirmed to CNN Friday.

The decision means it's highly unlikely the report -- which concluded that interrogation techniques such as waterboarding did not elicit useful intelligence from detainees -- will be made public so long as Republicans control the Senate and the White House.

The report, written under then-intelligence chairwoman Sen. Dianne Feinstein when Democrats controlled the Senate, has remained classified, except for an executive summary that was released when the report was completed in 2014. The report concluded that interrogation techniques such as waterboarding did not elicit useful intelligence from detainees.

The Senate report was sent to federal agencies in the hope that it could eventually be made public, but Senate intelligence chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, has asked the administration to return the copies to the Senate, which is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Republicans criticized the study as unfairly targeting the CIA and ignoring the intelligence gained under the interrogation program.

The administration's decision to return the reports to the Senate was first reported by The New York Times.

