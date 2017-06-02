Breaking News

George Conway pulls out of consideration for Justice Department job

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 4:24 PM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Who is Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway?
Who is Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway?

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who is Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway? 01:14

Washington (CNN)George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said he is pulling himself out of consideration for a Justice Department job.

CNN had been told previously President Donald Trump was expected to nominate Conway to run the Justice Department's civil division, which handles legal challenges to major administration initiatives.
Kellyanne Conway&#39;s husband expected to be named for DOJ role
Kellyanne Conway's husband expected to be named for DOJ role
"I am profoundly grateful to the President and to the attorney general for selecting me to serve in the Department of Justice. I have reluctantly concluded, however, that, for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government," he said in a statement.
"Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government," he added.
One source close to the situation said the decision was made out of family considerations.
Read More
A different source said Conway is not in play for a position on the President's legal team.