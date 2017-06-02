Washington (CNN) George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said he is pulling himself out of consideration for a Justice Department job.

CNN had been told previously President Donald Trump was expected to nominate Conway to run the Justice Department's civil division, which handles legal challenges to major administration initiatives.

"I am profoundly grateful to the President and to the attorney general for selecting me to serve in the Department of Justice. I have reluctantly concluded, however, that, for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government," he said in a statement.

"Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government," he added.

One source close to the situation said the decision was made out of family considerations.

