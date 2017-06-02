(CNN) CNN's Chris Cuomo exchanged terse words with Republican Rep. Chris Collins Friday over the congressman's stalwart defense of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement.

"I don't know why you would have to deny science to make jobs," the "New Day" anchor said. "I don't get it. You can dance if you want, but no scientist told you that there's no global warming problem and our president says it's a hoax. You don't see a disconnect there that's a problem?"

When the congressman -- who also admitted to CNN's Wolf Blitzer earlier this month that he had not read the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care act before voting on it -- began to say he hadn't yet spoken with the president about the issue, Cuomo interjected, "Shouldn't you?"

The two continued to go back and forth as the anchor pressed Collins about a recent trip to the Arctic Circle. Collins explained that he'd gone there to meet with scientists and do his own investigation into global warming.

"I've always said that human behavior has an impact on climate," he said. "There's no way you could ever debate that, but I also found out that the dire predictions are not as dire as some people may make."

