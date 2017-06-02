Schwarzenegger on Paris agreement: 'One man cannot destroy our progress'

Story highlights "We cant leave it to Washington to lead. We need to do it ourselves," he said

Trump pledged to pull out of the agreement and to negotiate another

(CNN) Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is assailing President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying that a grassroots movement committed to "a clean future" will rise up against Washington.

"One man cannot destroy our progress, one man can't stop our clean energy revolution, one man can't go back in time. Only I can do that," he said, a reference to his role in the "Terminator" franchise.

BREAKING: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YI8fcxEeox — ATTN: (@attn) June 2, 2017

"Like all the great movements in human history, our clean future starts with a grassroots movement in our communities, our cities and our states," he said. "We can't leave it to Washington to lead. We need to do it ourselves."

Schwarzenegger argued in the video on ATTN, a Los Angeles-based media company, that prioritizing the environment is a public health issue while touting his commitment to green issues as a governor.