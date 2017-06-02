Why Jared Kushner has some explaining to do

Story highlights
Hagar Hajjar Chemali is former Treasury spokeswoman for terrorism and financial Intelligence and former spokeswoman for the US Mission to the United Nations. She is founder and CEO of Greenwich Media Strategies LLC. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.
(CNN)March 17, 2014, the day the US government first imposed sanctions against Russia for its destabilizing activity in Ukraine, was a snow day. President Barack Obama had issued a new executive order (E.O. 13661) as part of a wider policy response to Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.