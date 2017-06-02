Al Franken for president?

Story highlights
- Franken insists he isn't running for president in 2020, but he might want to reconsider. Julian Zelizer says he would bring the Democrats a lot of advantages.
Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.
(CNN)Sen. Al Franken insists he is not going to run for president in 2020, but he might want to reconsider. Democrats are already starting to consider who their next crop of candidates might be following the devastating results in November. There is buzz that former Vice President Joe Biden, who just formed a PAC to assist Democrats, is considering whether to run.