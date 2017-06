To make your weekend go slower, try new things

If you really want to make your days off to pass more slowly, explains neuroscientist David Eagleman, a professor at Stanford University and the author of The Brain: The Story of You , the key is to seek out newness -- new settings, new activities. "When you go and experience something novel, it seems to have lasted longer," he says, because you're more focused on collecting the unfamiliar information into a memory. It's why time seems to fly by so much faster as an adult then it did when you were young: "When you're a kid, everything is novel and you're laying down new memories about it. So when you look back at the end of a childhood summer, it seems to have taken a long time because you remember this and that, this new thing, learning that, experiencing that," Eagleman says. "But when you're older, you've sort of seen all the patterns before."