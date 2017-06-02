To make your weekend go slower, try new things

You know what feels like a little bit of a rip-off? Sunday night prep. And I use that term liberally -- I'm talking about meal planning, house cleaning, getting a jump-start on your work to-do list, even taking off chippy nail polish and replacing it with a fresh coat. Yes, I do all of these things because they are practical and they're a good way to ease into Monday morning. I'm not disputing their usefulness -- just that we have a limited number of weekend hours at our disposal, and yet we've all collectively decided to spend a chunk of them being weekday-style productive. Wouldn't the weekend feel so much longer if we spent it, well, weekending?

Sort of. As it turns out, my bitterness is slightly, but not entirely, misplaced: Dedicating every Sunday evening to the same old routine really does make it seem like the weekend is rapidly disappearing from under you. But then again, lazing around in your pj's has the same effect.

A caveat, though: Unfortunately, this is only true in hindsight. "It's exactly the opposite when you're looking forward in time versus looking backwards," Eagleman says. Come Monday, you'll remember a novelty-packed weekend as feeling like more time. But in the present, you'll feel like it's going by too fast -- time really does fly when you're having fun, and it really does seem to crawl when you're bored. (The reason, as you may have suspected, is that you're not paying attention to the passage of time when you're enjoying yourself; when you have nothing to distract you, on the other hand, you log every tick of the clock.)

To better understand how this works, Eagleman says, think of the last really long flight you took: When you're actually in the air, "it seems to take forever to get to your destination. You can't believe that only two hours have passed." But once you've landed and left the airport, "it seems like it was super fast, in the sense that you don't have any memory of it ... There's nothing novel about the experience, so time kind of disappears there."

