To make your weekend go slower, try new things

Story highlights
- "When you go and experience something novel, it seems to have lasted longer," neuroscientist says
- Unfortunately, this is true only in hindsight, not in the present
You know what feels like a little bit of a rip-off? Sunday night prep. And I use that term liberally -- I'm talking about meal planning, house cleaning, getting a jump-start on your work to-do list, even taking off chippy nail polish and replacing it with a fresh coat. Yes, I do all of these things because they are practical and they're a good way to ease into Monday morning. I'm not disputing their usefulness -- just that we have a limited number of weekend hours at our disposal, and yet we've all collectively decided to spend a chunk of them being weekday-style productive. Wouldn't the weekend feel so much longer if we spent it, well, weekending?