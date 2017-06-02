Story highlights 22 people were killed in what police say was a suicide bombing

London (CNN) Police in Britain say they have found a car they believe to be "significant" to their investigation into Manchester bomber Salman Abedi.

Greater Manchester police said Friday that a white Nissan Micra found in the city points to Abedi's whereabouts between May 18 and 22, in the lead-up to the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, which left 22 people dead, as well as Abedi himself.

"This is potentially a significant development in the investigation," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said in a statement.

Officers are currently at the location and are assessing the car as an evacuation is carried out, the police statement said. There is a 100-meter cordon in place as a precaution, and police asked people to avoid the area.

"We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months. We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it," Jackson said.

