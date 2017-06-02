Story highlights The Rock am Ring festival in Nuerburg is suspended

Organizers cite 'concrete evidence' of a possible threat

(CNN) A terrorist threat led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of music fans Friday from the Rock am Ring festival in Nuerburg, Germany, police and concert organizers said.

"The organizers of Rock am Ring in close coordination with police have suspended the festival for today," Koblenz police said in a statement. "This is based on concrete evidence of a possible terror threat. Investigations are currently underway.

"Because of the last attack on a concert in Manchester, the security concept for Rock am Ring was modified in advance and the number of security officers was significantly increased to around 1,200. ... Since a threat could not be ruled out, all necessary measures were taken immediately."

It was a great show in Germany ! Danke Schöne 🇩🇪 🤘 pic.twitter.com/UskVh30d9q — Zoltan Bathory (@ZoltanBathory) June 2, 2017

The May 22 bombing of an arena in Manchester, England , during an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and 59 hurt.

Nathalie Muckhoff, 26, who was covering the festival for a local newspaper, told CNN the evacuation proceeded calmly.

Read More