(CNN) A terrorist threat led to the evacuation of thousands of music fans Friday from the Rock am Ring festival in Nuerburg, Germany, police and concert organizers said.

"The organizers of Rock am Ring in close coordination with police have suspended the festival for today," Koblenz police said in a statement. "This is based on concrete evidence of a possible terror threat. Investigations are currently underway.

"Because of the last attack on a concert in Manchester, the security concept for Rock am Ring was modified in advance and the number of security officers was significantly increased to around 1,200. ... Since a threat could not be ruled out, all necessary measures were taken immediately."

Video showed concert-goers peacefully walking off the festival grounds while singing and chanting.

The festival in central Germany runs Friday through Sunday. Organizers said they hope to continue the shows Saturday.

