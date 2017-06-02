Rihanna star of NBA finals opener

Story highlights Rihanna was in the house for Game 1

Fans thought she had tension with Kevin Durant

(CNN) Forget about the action on the court during Thursday night's opening game of the NBA Finals, did you catch what Rihanna was up to?

People on the internet sure did. Everything the singer did while she watched the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors was given play-by-play coverage.

The presence of the Grammy Award-winning performer even caught the attention of ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who after a LeBron James dunk during the first quarter said, "I don't know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me. Are you kidding me?"

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

Because let's be honest, a James dunk isn't rare but seeing Rihanna put in "Work" as a basketball fan kind of is.

And boy did she.