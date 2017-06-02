Breaking News

Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey rally around Kathy Griffin

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:26 AM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

CNN fires Griffin from New Year's Eve co-hosting
CNN fires Griffin from New Year's Eve co-hosting

    CNN fires Griffin from New Year's Eve co-hosting

CNN fires Griffin from New Year's Eve co-hosting 00:49

  • Griffin ignited a firestorm with controversial pics
  • Other comics say crossing the line is part of the job

(CNN)Kathy Griffin's comedic cohorts are rallying around her after a controversial photo sparked outrage from critics who thought the comedienne took it too far.

Griffin has been caught in a firestorm of criticism over photos published earlier this week that shows her holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Trump.
Griffin released a video apology about the incident.
But that didn't stop the backlash, which came from both conservatives and liberals. CNN fired her as co-host of the network's annual New Year's Eve program.
CNN fires Kathy Griffin
"Shazam" host Jamie Foxx told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday "as comedians sometimes you do go beyond, past the line."
"I still love Kathy Griffin," Foxx said. "She went past the line, she'll pay for it in the way she pays for it, and we'll go out and we'll laugh with her again."
"Don't kill the comedian," Foxx added. "There's a lot of people out here doing really bad things and every time a comedian says anything, says something about peanuts, [people say], 'You're peanut-shaming!' [A comedian] says something about dolphins [people say], 'Oh my god, you're a dolphin-shamer.' We're the comics, we're entertainers, we don't mean any harm."
Actor Jim Carrey agrees.
At the premiere of the Showtime comedy "I'm Dying Up Here" on Wednesday, Carrey also spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about the controversy.
"I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times, because that line is not real," Carrey said. "If you step out into that spotlight and you're doing the crazy things that [Trump] is doing, we're the last line of defense. And really, comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing."
Sen. Al Franken, who rose to fame as a comic and cast member on "Saturday Night Live," told CNN he plans to appear with Griffin in a few weeks as part of a promotional tour for his new book.
Al Franken: Kathy Griffin can recover from 'horrible mistake'
He said he believes the comic can come back from the controversy.
"Kathy's a friend and she's a terrific comedian, but this had no business being in our public discourse," Franken said. "And I talked to her. She has apologized -- a real, fulsome apology. She's actually begged for forgiveness, and I believe in forgiveness."
Attorney Lisa Bloom tweeted on Thursday night that she will be representing Griffin. The pair will hold a press conference on Friday to talk about the impetus for the photo and the "bullying from the Trump family."