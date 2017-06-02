Photos: Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food Microwaved beef and bean burrito, beef jerky, lemon-lime Gatorade spheres, Zesty cheese Doritos soil –

There is one word Chef Jacques LaMerde uses to describe his food time and time again: Soigné



The French loan-word sums up the elegant, sophisticated morsels of culinary perfection that haute cuisine eateries aspire to offer diners.



But look close at the "super-soigné" creations displayed on LaMerde's hit Instagram profile and they don't look quite like the other artfully arranged meals you'll find trending on the the social network's food hashtag.



The meals, he says, eschew high minded concepts like "farm to table," "local," and "not processed." Instead, these recipes -- featuring junk indulgences such as Pop Tarts, Corn Dogs, and McDonald's Filet-O-Fish patties -- explore "alternative universes of flavor." Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food Original Eggos, Carl Buddig turkey slices, Ready Crisp bacon, Ketchup Doritos, Babybel '2 ways' –



The chef is 31 -- or so he tells us. No one has yet discovered the identity of the man behind the



Whoever he is, he's clearly au fait with high-end cuisine and the kind of meticulous plating techniques favored by celebrated Nordic restaurants, which employ tweezer-arranged edible flowers, dustings of mineral soil, and sprays of vegetable foam to create gastronomic artworks on the plate.



Photos: Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food Lucky Charms Treats Bar, Snack Pack Juicy Gels, whipped vanilla Duncan Hines frosting, Skittles, lime Jello powder, apple, bee pollen and edible flowers (from landlord's window box) –



LaMerde has shot to fame since launching his Instagram account on 5 February with a first dish which included "tartar of hand cut Hot Rod" meat snack and crumbled "Doritos soil."



He can now count over 60,000 followers and has proved a big hit with gastronomes who have compared LaMerde's work to the double Michelin-starred cuisine of Danish master René Redzepi, chef of "



Photos: Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food Guy Fieri Carolina #6 Mop & Slop Barbecue & Marinade, canned corned beef, Crinkle Cut fries, baby corn, little gem, string cheese tied into tiny knots, Jalapeño Pringles 'tuile' –



The question on everyone's lips is: how does it actually taste?



LaMerde -- who has his caps lock firmly lodged on when we talk via email -- admits that not everything is perfect. The majority is pretty good, he says, because he sources "HIGH QUALITY, FLAVORFUL INGREDIENTS WHICH ARE ALREADY ENGINEERED TO HAVE MAXIMUM DELICIOUS IMPACT."



Photos: Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food Kraft Handi-Snack, kale chips, ranch-flavor Cornnuts, Yves Veggie meatless bologna, Sandwich Saver pickle, Thousand Island dressing –



Many in the gastronomic blogosphere have taken LaMerde to be a conniving satirist -- trolling gourmets' for the absurd excesses of culinary presentation and lengths they will go to shine on Instagram's competitive food hashtag.



Photos: Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food Dominos Chicken wing, Buffalo Bugles, radicchio, savory Kraft bleu cheese 'anglaise,' green goddess 'enhancement,' yellow beet chunks, pink peppercorns, marjoram –



He is clearly a fan of some of today's masters of fine dining, singling out Hong Kong-born, Toronto-based fusion master



Photos: Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food Jimmy Dean ready to eat sausage, canned spring vegetables, French's mustard, Fritos Hoops, pistachio soil, served with a shot of fermented Lake Michigan water with nutritional yeast rim –



Asked whether he really believes it will be possible to transport Doritos from the snack aisle to the gourmet kitchen, LaMerde is confident: "SURE. U JUST NEED 2 COOK FROM THE HEART AND BRING UR TWEEZER GAME," he says.



