A feast for the eyes: Online and in print, food photography enters a golden age

By Ananda Pellerin

Updated 7:53 AM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

Independent food culture magazine The Gourmand is known for its inventive prop styling and photography. Here are some the magazine's most memorable images.

Pictured: Harri Peccinotti for The Gourmand Issue 08
Independent food culture magazine The Gourmand is known for its inventive prop styling and photography. Here are some the magazine's most memorable images.

Pictured: Harri Peccinotti for The Gourmand Issue 08
Jess Bonham for The Gourmand Issue 05
Jess Bonham for The Gourmand Issue 05
Marius W Hansen for The Gourmand Issue 04
Marius W Hansen for The Gourmand Issue 04
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 00
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 00
Aaron Tilley for The Gourmand Issue 07
Aaron Tilley for The Gourmand Issue 07
Catherine Losing for The Gourmand Issue 02
Catherine Losing for The Gourmand Issue 02
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 02
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 02
Jess Bonham for The Gourmand Issue 02
Jess Bonham for The Gourmand Issue 02
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 04
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 04
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 01
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 01
issue 08-23
issue 08-23
Roe Ethridge for The Gourmand Issue 09
Roe Ethridge for The Gourmand Issue 09
Roe Ethridge for The Gourmand Issue 09
Roe Ethridge for The Gourmand Issue 09
The Gourmand Issue 09 is available in stores now.
The Gourmand Issue 09 is available in stores now.
Ananda Pellerin is editor of The Gourmand, an award-winning, biannual food and culture journal.

(CNN)It's been six years since The Gourmand's first issue was published. These days there are plenty of journals and magazines -- not to mention websites, Instagram accounts and blogs -- that offer a view from the junction of culture and food. But when The Gourmand took its first steps, this road was far less traveled.

7 food magicians who'll melt your mind
Two titles out of New York -- diverting zine Put A Egg On It, and chef David Chang's punk-spirited Lucky Peach, which has recently (and sadly) published its last issue -- come to mind as other outlets that were experimenting with new approaches to representing food, traversing the byways of art, design, fashion and music along the way.
But it's not just the world of small press that's wild for food. Eating has taken on a lot of cultural weight.
A somewhat arbitrary point of reference: Since the Food Network launched in 1993, countless cooking shows have covered all sorts of terrain, from "Iron Chef" to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party." Restaurateurs, chefs and sommeliers are celebrities with publicity machines and cookbooks covering global cuisines -- "Angela Hartnett's Cucina," "Noma: Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine" by René Redzepi, "Jerusalem" by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi.
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 04
Gustav Almestal for The Gourmand Issue 04
So food may be mass culture, but it's morphed into some fairly niche forms as well. Culinary art exhibitionists Bompas & Parr, who create living jellies and alcoholic mists, are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. The University of California Press' cerebral journal Gastronomica is in its 16th year, and 2013 film "Jiro Dreams of Sushi," a quiet documentary about an 85-year-old sushi master, took over $2 million at the US box office.
People are consuming food culture in a multitude of ways: as entertainment, as intellectual pursuit, as art.
Unsurprisingly, with this increasing interest in what we eat there has been a rise in food photography. Online, people painstakingly document their meals or cooking processes -- but it's not just snaps on phones. There is a new breed of publication that puts a premium on quality. Lotta and Per-Anders Jorgensen's Fool embodies the new Nordic spirit that has had such a huge influence on cuisine over the last decade, while Kinfolk cater to the trend for pretty, bird's-eye-view plating shots.
Jenny van Sommers&#39; covers for The Gourmand Issue 06
Jenny van Sommers' covers for The Gourmand Issue 06
There is a tradition here, harking back to Dutch still lifes, and also to the post-war diner fare depicted by 96-year-old American painter Wayne Thiebaud (who The Gourmand interviewed for the current issue.)
There's early 20th-century pioneer Edward Weston's disorienting details of mushroom caps and cabbage, and Irving Penn's gloriously gross still lifes -- raw steak, egg, potato chip and butter -- or Fischli & Weiss' playfully moribund sandwich meats.
Contemporary practitioner Laura Letinsky takes a painterly approach with her messy-minimalist table scenes, while the irreverent Martin Parr offers slices of saturated pink-sprinkled cakes. For light relief, there's Swiss artist Olaf Breuning's food faces on Instagram.
Blommers &amp; Schumm for The Gourmand Issue 07
Blommers & Schumm for The Gourmand Issue 07
What all these examples have in common is that they're not really food photographers. For them, food is the jumping-off point for a concept or narrative or moment, but it is rarely the end goal.
We take a similar approach at The Gourmand. To keep raising the bar, we offer open briefs to photographers, set designers, food stylists and illustrators, who come to us with ideas ranging from beautiful trash (Blommers & Schumm, issue 07), to the lives of Filipino workers living in Dubai (Bronia Stewart, issue 08).
Sauté de Doritos: Masterchef creates haute cuisine from junk food
There is one word Chef Jacques LaMerde uses to describe his food time and time again: Soigné

The French loan-word sums up the elegant, sophisticated morsels of culinary perfection that haute cuisine eateries aspire to offer diners.

But look close at the "super-soigné" creations displayed on LaMerde's hit Instagram profile and they don't look quite like the other artfully arranged meals you'll find trending on the the social network's food hashtag.

The meals, he says, eschew high minded concepts like "farm to table," "local," and "not processed." Instead, these recipes -- featuring junk indulgences such as Pop Tarts, Corn Dogs, and McDonald's Filet-O-Fish patties -- explore "alternative universes of flavor."
Microwaved beef and bean burrito, beef jerky, lemon-lime Gatorade spheres, Zesty cheese Doritos soil
There is one word Chef Jacques LaMerde uses to describe his food time and time again: Soigné

The French loan-word sums up the elegant, sophisticated morsels of culinary perfection that haute cuisine eateries aspire to offer diners.

But look close at the "super-soigné" creations displayed on LaMerde's hit Instagram profile and they don't look quite like the other artfully arranged meals you'll find trending on the the social network's food hashtag.

The meals, he says, eschew high minded concepts like "farm to table," "local," and "not processed." Instead, these recipes -- featuring junk indulgences such as Pop Tarts, Corn Dogs, and McDonald's Filet-O-Fish patties -- explore "alternative universes of flavor."
The chef is 31 -- or so he tells us. No one has yet discovered the identity of the man behind the Instagram account, whose name -- French for "Jack Sh*t" -- is, it is fair to assume, a pseudonym he plans to stays behind.

Whoever he is, he's clearly au fait with high-end cuisine and the kind of meticulous plating techniques favored by celebrated Nordic restaurants, which employ tweezer-arranged edible flowers, dustings of mineral soil, and sprays of vegetable foam to create gastronomic artworks on the plate.

Where LaMerde's food is unique is in uniting high and low cuisine: presenting ingredients straight from the gas station kiosk in all the glory their ready-to-eat packets usually deny.
Original Eggos, Carl Buddig turkey slices, Ready Crisp bacon, Ketchup Doritos, Babybel '2 ways'

The chef is 31 -- or so he tells us. No one has yet discovered the identity of the man behind the Instagram account, whose name -- French for "Jack Sh*t" -- is, it is fair to assume, a pseudonym he plans to stays behind.

Whoever he is, he's clearly au fait with high-end cuisine and the kind of meticulous plating techniques favored by celebrated Nordic restaurants, which employ tweezer-arranged edible flowers, dustings of mineral soil, and sprays of vegetable foam to create gastronomic artworks on the plate.

Where LaMerde's food is unique is in uniting high and low cuisine: presenting ingredients straight from the gas station kiosk in all the glory their ready-to-eat packets usually deny.
LaMerde has shot to fame since launching his Instagram account on 5 February with a first dish which included "tartar of hand cut Hot Rod" meat snack and crumbled "Doritos soil."

He can now count over 60,000 followers and has proved a big hit with gastronomes who have compared LaMerde's work to the double Michelin-starred cuisine of Danish master René Redzepi, chef of "world's best restaurant" Noma in Copenhagen.

LaMerde admits he is enjoying the comparison and says he one day hopes to start a Kickstarter so he and sous-chef José can afford to eat at the restaurant.
Lucky Charms Treats Bar, Snack Pack Juicy Gels, whipped vanilla Duncan Hines frosting, Skittles, lime Jello powder, apple, bee pollen and edible flowers (from landlord's window box)

LaMerde has shot to fame since launching his Instagram account on 5 February with a first dish which included "tartar of hand cut Hot Rod" meat snack and crumbled "Doritos soil."

He can now count over 60,000 followers and has proved a big hit with gastronomes who have compared LaMerde's work to the double Michelin-starred cuisine of Danish master René Redzepi, chef of "world's best restaurant" Noma in Copenhagen.

LaMerde admits he is enjoying the comparison and says he one day hopes to start a Kickstarter so he and sous-chef José can afford to eat at the restaurant.
The question on everyone's lips is: how does it actually taste?

LaMerde -- who has his caps lock firmly lodged on when we talk via email -- admits that not everything is perfect. The majority is pretty good, he says, because he sources "HIGH QUALITY, FLAVORFUL INGREDIENTS WHICH ARE ALREADY ENGINEERED TO HAVE MAXIMUM DELICIOUS IMPACT."

Consider cookie and icing dip snacks Dunk-a-Roos: "THE HARD PART OF CREATING AND BUILDING THE DUNKAROO HAS ALREADY BEEN DONE FOR ME, ALL I HAVE TO DO IS GET IT ON THE PLATE AND I'M WINNING."
Guy Fieri Carolina #6 Mop & Slop Barbecue & Marinade, canned corned beef, Crinkle Cut fries, baby corn, little gem, string cheese tied into tiny knots, Jalapeño Pringles 'tuile'

The question on everyone's lips is: how does it actually taste?

LaMerde -- who has his caps lock firmly lodged on when we talk via email -- admits that not everything is perfect. The majority is pretty good, he says, because he sources "HIGH QUALITY, FLAVORFUL INGREDIENTS WHICH ARE ALREADY ENGINEERED TO HAVE MAXIMUM DELICIOUS IMPACT."

Consider cookie and icing dip snacks Dunk-a-Roos: "THE HARD PART OF CREATING AND BUILDING THE DUNKAROO HAS ALREADY BEEN DONE FOR ME, ALL I HAVE TO DO IS GET IT ON THE PLATE AND I'M WINNING."
Many in the gastronomic blogosphere have taken LaMerde to be a conniving satirist -- trolling gourmets' for the absurd excesses of culinary presentation and lengths they will go to shine on Instagram's competitive food hashtag.

But LaMerde is reluctant to agree. He responds with what is arguably a more subtle point, claiming he's simply trying to "PUSH PAST PEOPLE'S PERCEPTION OF WHAT'S 'ON TREND' OR 'GOOD TO EAT.'"
Kraft Handi-Snack, kale chips, ranch-flavor Cornnuts, Yves Veggie meatless bologna, Sandwich Saver pickle, Thousand Island dressing

Many in the gastronomic blogosphere have taken LaMerde to be a conniving satirist -- trolling gourmets' for the absurd excesses of culinary presentation and lengths they will go to shine on Instagram's competitive food hashtag.

But LaMerde is reluctant to agree. He responds with what is arguably a more subtle point, claiming he's simply trying to "PUSH PAST PEOPLE'S PERCEPTION OF WHAT'S 'ON TREND' OR 'GOOD TO EAT.'"
He is clearly a fan of some of today's masters of fine dining, singling out Hong Kong-born, Toronto-based fusion master Susur Lee's breaded scallops as "THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER EATEN IN MY LIFE."

But he says his real culinary hero is 1950s food writer Poppy Cannon, author of the much derided "Can Opener Cookbook," which comprises articles including "Lucanian Eggs Au Gratin" (that's eggs and canned macaroni cheese) and Roast Canned Chicken Flambé with Black Cherries.
Dominos Chicken wing, Buffalo Bugles, radicchio, savory Kraft bleu cheese 'anglaise,' green goddess 'enhancement,' yellow beet chunks, pink peppercorns, marjoram

He is clearly a fan of some of today's masters of fine dining, singling out Hong Kong-born, Toronto-based fusion master Susur Lee's breaded scallops as "THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER EATEN IN MY LIFE."

But he says his real culinary hero is 1950s food writer Poppy Cannon, author of the much derided "Can Opener Cookbook," which comprises articles including "Lucanian Eggs Au Gratin" (that's eggs and canned macaroni cheese) and Roast Canned Chicken Flambé with Black Cherries.
Asked whether he really believes it will be possible to transport Doritos from the snack aisle to the gourmet kitchen, LaMerde is confident: "SURE. U JUST NEED 2 COOK FROM THE HEART AND BRING UR TWEEZER GAME," he says.

The most important thing is to be yourself and "GET WEIRD."
Jimmy Dean ready to eat sausage, canned spring vegetables, French's mustard, Fritos Hoops, pistachio soil, served with a shot of fermented Lake Michigan water with nutritional yeast rim

Asked whether he really believes it will be possible to transport Doritos from the snack aisle to the gourmet kitchen, LaMerde is confident: "SURE. U JUST NEED 2 COOK FROM THE HEART AND BRING UR TWEEZER GAME," he says.

The most important thing is to be yourself and "GET WEIRD."
I ask if there's any chance LaMerde will come clean about his real identity, but it looks as if the face of this soigné superchef will remain hidden for now:

"EVERY PLATE I PUT OUT I'M BASICALLY BEARING MY ENTIRE SOUL TO THE WORLD. EVERYONE ALWAYS KNOWS WHO I AM, THEY JUST DON'T UNDERSTAND THAT THEY KNOW. *DROPS THE MIKE*"
"Bugs on a Stick" -- Craisins, Cheez Whiz, celery soda-caviar, Graham Cracker soil, Kale shreds

I ask if there's any chance LaMerde will come clean about his real identity, but it looks as if the face of this soigné superchef will remain hidden for now:

"EVERY PLATE I PUT OUT I'M BASICALLY BEARING MY ENTIRE SOUL TO THE WORLD. EVERYONE ALWAYS KNOWS WHO I AM, THEY JUST DON'T UNDERSTAND THAT THEY KNOW. *DROPS THE MIKE*"
Also, for us, words are just as important as images. In our latest issue, we have a fiction piece by American author Gary Indiana, who uses lobster as a trope to talk about dignity and loss. There's also an entertaining exploration of the strange vegetarian commune led by Father Yod in 1960s Los Angeles, written by Hannah Lack. We've also got an exclusive interview with Cookie Monster, our cover star, shot by Roe Ethridge. All of this represents the breadth and depth that can be achieved when imaginative minds are left free to explore the fundamental -- not to mention weird, wonderful, beautiful, ugly, and endlessly relevant -- topic of food.
The Gourmand Issue 09 is available in stores now.